Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,243 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,459 in the last 365 days.

AltsDb Announces Media Partnership With IPAVision

Andy Hagans, co-founder of AltsDb

Andy Hagans, co-founder of AltsDb

As the alternative investment industry continues its upward climb, AltsDb remains a leading voice covering venture capital, private equity, and real estate.

This is an important event for RIAs and wealth managers to consider attending, especially if they place a lot of capital in alternatives.”
— Andy Hagans, co-founder of AltsDb
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AltsDb has announced the company’s participation as an Official Media Partner for IPAVision 2022. The event will take place in Nashville, TN, on Tuesday, September 20 through Thursday, September 22. IPAVision is organized annually by the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA), which has long been an important advocacy leader for the entire Portfolio Diversifying Investments industry.

That industry continues to outperform in 2022, as investor capital has rapidly accelerated into alternative investments. Even among broader economic headwinds, the formation of new funds and strong investor interest is ensuring that the alts industry continues its upward climb.

Wealth advisors and RIAs can join AltsDb at IPAVision in September, and directly participate in the valuable conversations taking place at the Due Diligence Symposium.

“This is an important event for RIAs and wealth managers to consider attending, especially if they place a lot of capital in alternatives,” said Andy Hagans, co-founder of AltsDb. “We’re excited to be participating as an official media partner of the IPA, and for the opportunity to connect in person with so many high quality wealth managers.”

For the full event agenda and registration information, visit https://www.ipa.com/vision2022/.

About AltsDb

AltsDb produces content and events for High Net Worth investors, family offices and financial advisors who place capital in alternative investments. AltsDb is also the exclusive publisher of The Alternative Investment Podcast, a leading voice in the alternatives industry covering private equity, venture capital, and real estate. Visit https://altsdb.com to learn more.

Scott Hawksworth
Kingsbury Media LLC
scott@kingsburymedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

AltsDb Announces Media Partnership With IPAVision

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.