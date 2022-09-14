Asia - Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market | New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

Advanced wound care therapies are specialized treatments for chronic or non-healing wounds and are majorly opted when standard wound care has failed.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asia-Pacific advanced wound care market accounted for $1,658 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $3,655 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2025. Japan was the highest contributor in the Asia-Pacific advanced wound care market in 2017, whereas, China is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Technological advances that aid in the treatment and management of complex wounds and increased awareness to reduce healthcare costs are the main drivers of the Asia-Pacific advanced wound care market

The therapeutic devices segment was the largest contributor to revenue in 2017. Advanced wound care therapies are specialized treatments for chronic or unhealed wounds and are chosen primarily when standard wound care has failed. Advanced wound care products mainly focus on maintaining a stable temperature around the wound, protecting the wound from infection, relieving pain when changing dressing, facilitating oxygen flow and removing the dead tissue to prevent scar formation and, thus allowing the emergence of new cells.

Major factors driving market growth include lifestyle changes leading to an increase in diabetic wounds, pressure ulcers and technological advances, followed by a favorable payback scenario and increased adoption rates of these products. In addition, the presence of large unmet medical needs and a greater preference for products that improve therapeutic outcome are expected to stimulate demand for advanced wound care devices. However, the high cost of advanced wound care products and unfavorable reimbursement policies in emerging countries are some of the factors holding back market growth.

Major Key Players Covered In The Report Are -

3M Company,

Smith & Nephew plc,

Coloplast A/S,

Medtronic plc,

Acelity L.P. Inc.,

Cardinal Health, Inc.,

ConvaTec Group Plc,

Essity Aktiebolag (BSN Medical GmbH),

B. Braun Melsungen AG, and

Mlnlycke Health Care AB.

Other prominent players in the value chain include...

Hollister Incorporated, Medline Industries, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International, Triage Meditech, Integra Lifesciences, and Derma Sciences Inc.

Key Study Findings -

• The chronic wound segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

• Japan dominated the Asia-Pacific advanced wound care market in 2017 and is expected to continue to dominate in the future. • The growth drivers segment is expected to experience high growth in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

