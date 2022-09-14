CORRECTION – Atlis Motor Vehicles to Pause Reg A+ Fundraising Efforts Ahead of Nasdaq Listing

/EIN News/ -- MESA, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today under the same headline by Altis Motor Vehicles, please note that all instances of the word “closed” and “close” in the first paragraph should be “pause”. The corrected release follows:

Atlis Motor Vehicles (Atlis), a vertically integrated startup EV technology ecosystem company developing an electric work truck and the batteries and motors to drive it, announces today that its Reg A+ equity crowdfunding round will undergo an administrative pause 11:59 PM PST on Friday, September 16, 2022. This administrative pause is necessary for the Company to finalize its capitalization table ahead of the Company’s impending public listing. The Company plans to be list on the Nasdaq exchange immediately upon obtaining final approval and will be traded under the symbol “AMV.”



“This is a moment we have long worked towards, and I want to take this opportunity to thank all of our dedicated investors and followers over the years, who are responsible for making this momentous achievement possible,” said Mark Hanchett, Atlis Founder and CEO. “We intend to continue developing our products for the market and expect to provide significant value for our current and future shareholders.”

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The Atlis innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, Atlis is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

