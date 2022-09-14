Kohl’s Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud and Breach of Fiduciary Duty at Kohl’s

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kohl’s Corporation (“Kohl’s” or the "Company”) (NYSE: KSS).



If you purchased or otherwise acquired Kohl’s securities between October 20, 2020 and May 19, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”) and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than November 1, 2022 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to be ome a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.

On May 19, 2022, in connection with the Company’s issuance of its first quarter fiscal 2022 results, the Company’s CEO, Michelle Gass, stated “while the year has started out below our expectations, trends are improving, we are making changes, and the benefits of our key strategic initiatives are still in front of us.”

On May 20, 2022, according to the complaint, Macellum Advisors GP, LLC (“Macellum”), "a long-term holder of nearly 5% of the outstanding common shares of Kohl's," issued a statement addressing "[t]his quarter's extremely disappointing results," which Macellum described as "simply a consequence of a weak Board and management configuration leading to a flawed strategic plan and an inability to execute." Additionally, Macellum stated that "the current Board appears to have withheld material information from shareholders about the state of Kohl's in the lead-up to this year's pivotal annual meeting." Further, according to the complaint, Macellum states that “[i]f any of the current directors were aware of this material information prior to the annual meeting, their involvement in any decision to withhold the news prior to a monumental shareholder vote suggests to us a clear breach of fiduciary duty."

Following this news, Kohl's stock price fell $5.84 per share, or 12.97%, to close at $39.20 per share on May 20, 2022.

WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX - Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Pamela Mayer

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

E-mail: pmayer@kaplanfox.com