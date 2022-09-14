Pythian Named One of Big Data 50 Service Providers by Database Trends and Applications Magazine

The company made the DBTA 100 list earlier this year

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“ Pythian ”), a leading data, analytics, and cloud services company, announced today it has been named in Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) magazine's DBTA Big Data 50 , a list of service providers helping enterprises unlock the power of their data to inform better decision making.



Judged and selected by DBTA, the Big Data 50 showcases solution providers that harness advanced methodologies and leading technologies to drive data and analytics innovation. In turn, their customers tap into a wealth of expertise in DevOps, DataOps, hybrid and multi-cloud, IoT, security, and more.

Pythian's deep expertise in data, analytics, and cloud empowers enterprises around the world to monetize data estates and unlock their transformative potential—no matter where the data resides. Hundreds of organizations already trust Pythian with their most mission-critical initiatives, such as conducting robust database health checks to proactively accelerate system improvements, scaling analytics to more rapidly uncover insights and drive competitive differentiation, and managing cloud migrations integrated with modern data platforms.

“The team at Pythian is honored to be named one of the top big data solutions providers for 2022,” said Keith Angell , CEO at Pythian. “To be recognized in both DBTA’s Big Data 50 and Top 100 lists is a testament to our passion for helping customers achieve outstanding business outcomes. As we celebrate Pythian’s 25th anniversary , we also reflect on the insights we’ve helped hundreds of organizations unlock on their digital transformation journeys.”

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading global services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging the power of data, analytics, and the cloud. With a spectrum of solutions ranging from infrastructure modernization and data enablement to application acceleration and business collaboration, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting and professional and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. For more information, visit www.pythian.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and on our Blog .

