Webinar: Climate Change and the State Board of Investment - 9/29/2022

You are invited to join State Auditor Blaha for a listening session on Climate Change and the State Board of Investment.

On Thursday, September 29 at 4:00 p.m. CST, State Auditor Julie Blaha and Sarah Bernstein, Meketa Investment Group Head of Sustainability, will present the Climate Change Investment Analysis Report during a hybrid listening session and webinar.

Sarah Bernstein is the lead author of the in-depth study on climate risks and opportunities facing Minnesota’s State Board of Investment. The goal of the webinar is to share research and hear your feedback.

