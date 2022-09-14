Submit Release
Webinar: Climate Change and the State Board of Investment - 9/29/2022

Climate Webinar graphic

You are invited to join State Auditor Blaha for a listening session on Climate Change and the State Board of Investment.

On Thursday, September 29 at 4:00 p.m. CST, State Auditor Julie Blaha and Sarah Bernstein, Meketa Investment Group Head of Sustainability, will present the Climate Change Investment Analysis Report during a hybrid listening session and webinar.

Sarah Bernstein is the lead author of the in-depth study on climate risks and opportunities facing Minnesota’s State Board of Investment. The goal of the webinar is to share research and hear your feedback.

Register below to join the conversation.

Register for the Zoom Webinar

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Questions? Please contact the OSA Outreach Team at outreach@osa.state.mn.us.

