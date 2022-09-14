There were 2,093 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,802 in the last 365 days.
Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Carstens Travel to Vatican City
Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens will travel to Vatican City from September 14-17. During his trip, Special Envoy Carstens will engage with Holy See officials and stakeholders on matters related to the prevention and resolution of wrongful detention and hostage cases worldwide.
