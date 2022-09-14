Submit Release
Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Carstens Travel to Vatican City

Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens will travel to Vatican City from September 14-17.  During his trip, Special Envoy Carstens will engage with Holy See officials and stakeholders on matters related to the prevention and resolution of wrongful detention and hostage cases worldwide.

