Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Cook Islands Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Hermann

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met yesterday with Cook Islands Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Tepaeru Hermann at the Pacific Islands Conference of Leaders in Honolulu, Hawaii.  The two discussed the recent elections in the Cook Islands, regional challenges, and the important role of the Pacific Islands Forum.

