MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, September 5, 2022 to Monday, September 12, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, September 5, 2022, through Monday, September 12, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 63 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, September 5, 2022

A Ruger LCP 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Edson Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Maxwell Henry, Jr., of Mt. Rainier, MD, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-128-480

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

A Smith & Wesson 64-1 .357 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-128-922

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber was recovered in the 400 block of Second Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Samuel Broughton, of Northeast, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 22-128-925

A Springfield Armory XDS .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of Pitts Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Deonsia Keywon Walker, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-129-112

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Darron Mims, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-129-124

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of F Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License - Gun Free Zone, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-129-149

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 38-year-old Tyrone Anthony Washington, of Accokeek, MD, and 29-year-old Nigel Adrian Pullin, of Southeast, D.C., and for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Felon in Possession, No Permit, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-129-150

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

A Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-129-292

A Century Arms TP-9SF Elite 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Clay Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-Derrick Montgomery, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License - Gun Free Zone, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Contempt, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-129-377

A Mossberg Maverick 88 12 gauge shotgun, a Winchester 94AE 30-30 gauge rifle, and a Marlin 60 .22 caliber rifle were recovered in the 3000 block of Military Road, Northwest. CCN: 22-129-485

A Heckler & Koch VP-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 22-129-547

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 62-year-old Kenneth Van Rawlinson, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-129-581

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Q Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-129-594

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1000 block of Fourth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Anthony Bullock, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Threats to do Bodily Harm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-127-075

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Joseph Wilson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-129-600

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4300 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Ladell Keshaun Hill, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-129-686

A Smith & Wesson .32 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Deandre Lewis Bigesby, of Northwest, D.C., for Burglary, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-129-719

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Earl Johnson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Failure to Appear, Bench Warrant, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 22-129-776

Thursday, September 8, 2022

A Smith & Wesson .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-129-991

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5000 block of Banks Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Jonquil Tyler Hawkins, of Northeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-130-105

A Browning Arms 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Travis Sentelle Archie, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-130-119

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1600 block of 29th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Deangelo Lamont Benson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-130-159

A Glock 19 9mm caliber was recovered in the 4400 block of F Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-130-161

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Darnell Demond Kerns, of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-130-271

A Bryco Arms 59 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Rahfiel Person, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-130-286

Friday, September 9, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 23rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Devin Cloutterbuck, of Greenbelt, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-130-311

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-126-987

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Kaylon Marcell Oliver, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-130-634

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Christian Nicholas Abney, of Alexandria, VA, for Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-130-684

A Crosman CR-357 .357 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 22-130-772

Saturday, September 10, 2022

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Tommie Lee McCoy, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Driving under the Influence. CCN: 22-130-804

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Rhode Island, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Warren Lawrence Fields, III, of Northwest, D.C., Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Assault on a Police Officer while Armed, Reckless Driving, Intimating/Impeding/Interfering/Retaliating against a Government Official or Employee of D.C., and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-130-920

A Ruger 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 200 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-130-969

A Taurus Millennium G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Demetris Lamont Moore, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-131-026

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Akinyemi Lehana Green, of Northwest, D.C., for Pistol License Violation, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-131-195

A Smith & Wesson MP40 .40 caliber handgun, 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 1500 block of Butler Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Damari Weston, of no fixed address, 21-year-old Kevin Michael Davis, of Southeast, D.C., 25-year-old Charles Earl General, of Southeast, D.C., 28-year-old Tony Lamont Curtis, of Southeast, D.C., and 36-year-old Stefan Byrd, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Unlawful Entry, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-131-224

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Marquis Donnell Jenkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Pistol License Violation. CCN: 22-131-266

Sunday, September 11, 2022

An Anderson M-15 .223 caliber assault rifle and a Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Cliff Thomas, IV, of Baltimore, MD, and 28-year-old Dalerico James Devon Savage, of Resiterstown, MD, for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-131-394

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-131-461

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-131-636

A Ruger LCP 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Third Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-131-667

A Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Dennis Ricardo Vanison, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-131-683

A Beretta 1934 Brevattato 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Demaine Marquise Campbell, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-131-723

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-131-806

900 block of 48th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Ronnell W. Hardy, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Simple Assault, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22- A Smith & Wesson 610-3 10mm caliber revolver was recovered in theThe following person was arrested:of Capitol Heights, MD, forCCN: 22- 131-811

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-131-848

Monday, September 12, 2022

Two Taurus 82 .38 caliber revolvers were recovered in the 3100 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-132-523

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Burton Sherbert, of Saint Leonard, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-132-141

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Ponds Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-132-202

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun, an Aero Precision X-15 .223/5.56 caliber assault rifle, a Taurus PT-945 .45 caliber handgun, and a Maverick Arms 88 12 gauge shotgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-132-278

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of V Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-132-372

A Glock 36 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of 19th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-132-397

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

