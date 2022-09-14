NV Athletics Launches NV Rack, A Resistance Training Tool that Builds Explosive Power in Every Training Motion

NV Rack is a patented Non-Varying Resistance™ system made up of two universal squat rack attachments that make any lift or movement possible with smooth resistance or assistance.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Build perfect technique, enhance speed and create explosive power with NV Rack, launching today. Based on proven training principles and decades of training experience NV Athletics created a patented Non-Varying Resistance™ system, made up of two squat rack attachments, that combine the power development of resistance bands, the versatility of free weights, and the controlled directional force of cable machines. It's a functional fitness tool that will fundamentally change the way people train, learn, and teach.

Free weights, resistance bands and cable machines have limitations in their effectiveness and benefits. Users of all ages and physical ability levels can reap the benefits of the NV Rack by achieving the results of lifting heavy but at lighter, safe and repeatable weight.

The NV Rack's patented Non-Varying Resistance technology provides the same amount of force throughout an entire movement. This constant force removes the inertia built up in a normal movement with body weight, free weights, or a cable machine and forces a full contraction through the entire range of every motion. Its directional force engages targeted muscle groups in challenging new ways, enabling users to maintain proper form and increase power output with every rep.

Historically, people have benefited from two types of resistance training: slowly lifting heavy loads and lifting lighter loads, faster. Non-Varying Resistance™ combines and incorporates both of these principles. The NV Rack's small footprint allows it to sit in space that is normally unused, making it the perfect accessory to every squat rack. The rack connectors allow for high or low attachments, which can add resistance or assistance to virtually every single lift or movement imaginable. Once attached, NV Rack has three different arm positions, and four levels of resistance. It's a game changer in the gym or the garage.

"The NV Rack will be the treadmill of weightlifting, an absolute necessity," said John Walker, a two-time national champion at USC and former NFL defensive back. "I would use this everyday and encourage any aspiring athlete to use it everyday."

The NV Rack has been carefully engineered and is the ultimate accessory to every workout. Beginners and fitness enthusiasts alike can access NV Rack's online library, available on their website, for guidance and stay up to date on the newest ways to maximize their workout routines.

About NV Athletics

NV Athletics started out with one mission: to make exercising more efficient. Combining proven training principles and decades worth of training experience NV Athletics has created a functional fitness tool that will fundamentally change the way people train, learn, and teach. Training with Non-Varying Resistance™ allows users to train more efficiently. The benefits of being able to utilize max power output repeatedly is the most impactful way to train. For more information, visit https://www.nvathletic.com/.

