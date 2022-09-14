Submit Release
Conterra Networks Continues to Lead Efforts in Fiber Infrastructure Initiatives Across Smith County

The company announces initial investment in fiber network growth of $6 million with an additional estimated $8 million expected over 5 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, Inc. ("Conterra Networks") today announced its continued leading efforts in fiber infrastructure initiatives across Smith County with its initial investment in fiber network growth of $6 million and an additional estimated $8 million expected over 5 years.

Conterra Networks designs and builds its 100% fiber network with symmetrical service, speeds of up to 10 Gbps, and 99.99% network reliability. The local team manages the all-fiber network, which is now available to approximately 6,509 Smith County businesses and growing.

"The communities we serve by investing in local network infrastructure continues to be a top priority for us," said Craig Gunderson, President and CEO of Conterra Networks. "This investment is critical to our customers. With the ever-increasing business connectivity requirements, we are always committed to enabling limitless communications opportunities for our customers by providing access to custom-designed, ultra-high-capacity broadband networks."

Conterra Networks is also expanding in Rusk County, Gregg County, Harrison County, Tom Green County, Brown County, Angelina County, and Nacogdoches County. The expansion is part of the company's growing network infrastructure across the United States. To date, Conterra Networks has 13,250 fiber miles, 2,700 schools served, and over 7,500 on-net locations.

To learn more about Conterra Networks and the expansion efforts in Texas, visit www.conterra.com.

About Conterra Networks

Founded in 2001, and now operating 13,250 fiber miles, Conterra Networks is one of the largest remaining independent broadband infrastructure companies in the United States based on its optical fiber and fixed wireless network assets and annual recurring revenues. The company is owned by affiliates of APG and Fiera, along with significant participation by the company's senior management team. For more information about Conterra Networks, please visit www.conterra.com.

