Natasha Owens Joins Former V.P. Mike Pence and Sen. Lindsay Graham at Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life Gala in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conservative powerhouse Natasha Owens was the featured performer at Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America’s black-tie gala at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. The Christian recording artist appeared along with Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, and more.
Natasha Owens and her husband, David Owens, at the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America black-tie gala at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, September 13.
Natasha Owens performing at the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America black-tie gala at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, September 13.
For the occasion, Owens enlisted fashion designer Desi Allinger of Desi Designs Couture who created an extravagant "34 Seconds" gown covered with 932,000 rhinestones - each representing a baby that was murdered through abortion in the United States in 2020.
"Every 34 seconds a baby Is aborted,” says Owens, who performed her recent single, "Stand for Life." "Each rhinestone represents one of those precious babies. Their little souls are shining from Heaven.”
Protesters who gathered outside the event became aggressive at one point, prompting police to step in as Owen’s husband, David, made his way into the National Building Museum.
With American Patriot, Owens is taking a new direction and offering up a bold, proud, powerful concept collection that bridges an unwavering love of country with the themes of faith and family that have always played a significant part in her artistry. The new album includes notable tracks such as the powerful pro-life single, "Stand for Life," as well as “America First,” a subtle tip of the hat to America First Policy Institute. The new collection of songs also includes “Freedom Is The Song,” “Prayer For America,” and the soaring ballad, “Broad Stripes, Bright Stars,” as well as powerful new renditions of iconic standards: “God Bless America,” “My Country, ‘Tis Of Thee,” “America The Beautiful,” “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless The U.S.A.”
Owens made headlines over the July 4th weekend with digital billboards promoting the album release “flying over enemy territory” in New York City’s Times Square. The unapologetic patriot has been making regular appearances on the conservative circuit in recent months, including frequent visits to Mar A Lago and main stage appearances at CPAC Texas and CPAC Orlando. She also performed for nearly 50,000 at this year's Hero’s Honor Festival alongside Toby Keith and Craig Morgan.
Owens exploded onto the Christian Music scene in 2016 and quickly found herself touring with Christian Music’s most iconic artists, including Michael W. Smith and Jason Crabb. Her sophomore album, We Will Rise, was named "Inspirational Album of the Year" at the 2018 We Love Christian Music Awards, which led to a deal with Nashville-based Radiate Music and extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, HLN, Newsmax and more.
American Patriot was produced for Nashville-based record label Radiate Music by GRAMMY-nominated and multiple Dove Award winner Ian Eskelin. A portion of all proceeds from the new album will go to support organizations that directly invest in our veterans and American heroes.
American Patriot is available now: https://ffm.to/patriot
For more information, visit www.NatashaOwensMusic.com.
Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 615-771-2040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter