Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Teaswood Avenue Community in Houston

/EIN News/ -- CONROE, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers , Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Teaswood Avenue, the company’s newest community of luxury single-family homes in Montgomery County, Texas. Home buyers are invited to visit the sales center located at 1708 Encino Blvd. in Conroe.

Teaswood Avenue is a gated, single-family community situated amongst the picturesque landscape of North Houston offering 60-foot-wide home sites with one- and two-story single-family homes priced from the upper $500,000s. Home designs range from 3,078 to 3,534+ square feet of luxury living and showcase dramatic entrances, open kitchens, and beautiful exterior features. Open floor plans offer first-floor primary bedroom suites, 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5 bathrooms, spacious walk-in closets, home offices, three-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living features.

“This neighborhood truly exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury brand and lifestyle for which we are known,” said David Assid, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. “With our most popular features already included and unrivaled personalization options available through our Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, we continue to offer our residents the best in luxury living in the most desirable locations in Houston.”

With a choice of six home designs (Indio, Fenton, Belmore, Celeste, Lansing, and Hardy), home buyers will enjoy the comfort of a luxury home set amongst mature trees, rolling hills and serene privacy. Conveniently located three miles from Lake Conroe and 15 miles north of The Woodlands, Teaswood Avenue allows for easy access to nearby shopping, dining, and outdoor adventures.

For more information on Teaswood Avenue and Toll Brothers communities throughout Houston, call (877) 500-0508 or visit TollBrothers.com/Texas

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Attachments

Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com