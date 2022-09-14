With 27.5% CAGR, Global CBD-Infused Beverages Market Size Worth USD 14,600 Million by 2026 | Exclusive Report by Facts & Factors

According to Facts and Factors, the Global CBD-Infused Beverages Market size is estimated to grow from USD 3,400 million in 2020 to USD 14,600 million by 2026, at a CAGR of approximately 27.5% between 2021 and 2026. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Cannabiniers, General Cannabis, Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis, Aphria Inc., Tilray, Daytrip Beverages, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Koios Beverage Corp., CBD Biotechnology Co. Ltd, G&Juice, K-Zen Beverages Inc., NewAge Inc., Alkaline88, LLC, Phivida Holdings Inc., CANNABIS SATIVA, INC, Puration Inc, Honeydrop Beverages, and others.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “CBD-Infused Beverages Market by Product Type (Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic), By Nature Type (Organic and Conventional), By CBD Type (Marijuana-Derived, Hemp-Derived, and Synthetic), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others) By Region: Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global CBD-Infused Beverages Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3,400 million in 2020. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 27.5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 14,600 million by 2026.”

The report analyses the CBD-Infused Beverages market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global CBD-Infused Beverages market.

Market Overview:

CBD is the abbreviation for cannabidiol. It's the second most common active component in cannabis (marijuana). CBD is extracted directly from the hemp plant, which is a relative of the marijuana plant and is an important component of medicinal marijuana. Despite the fact that CBD is a component of marijuana, it has no hallucinogenic effects on the human mind. "In people, CBD displays no effects suggestive of any misuse or dependency potential," according to a World Health Organization report. To date, there has been no evidence of public health issues linked to the use of pure CBD and its derivatives.

Water is injected with CBD particles to create CBD-infused beverages. The end product is a canned, usually sparkling beverage that tastes like flavored sparkling water or spiked seltzer. There are some “CBD-only” drinks on the market, but finding one without a trace of THC can be difficult. This is due to the difficulty of extracting pure CBD from cannabis plants without some THC remaining. CBD beverages are becoming more popular as cannabis-infused goods, such as medicinal and recreational marijuana, become legalized across the United States and around the world.

CBD's appeal has been fuelled by its expanding availability combined with a growing health trend, with more and more people opting for "better-for-you" alternatives to sugary drinks. CBD-infused drinks of various types provide a great alternative, with health advantages to boot, because CBD beverages are sourced from a natural source.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the CBD-Infused Beverages market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 27.5% between 2021 and 2026.

The CBD-Infused Beverages market size was worth around US$ 3,400 million in 2020 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 14,600 million by 2026. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

A CBD-infused drink is largely driven by the rising authorization and certification for recreational cannabis in countries, such as the United States and Canada.

The rising desire for spirits and beer among cannabis consumers is expected to boost product demand in the coming years.

On the basis of region, the “North America” region will likely dominate the global market.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global CBD-Infused Beverages Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global CBD-Infused Beverages market include;

Cannabiniers

General Cannabis

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aurora Cannabis

Aphria Inc.

Tilray

Daytrip Beverages

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Koios Beverage Corp.

CBD Biotechnology Co. Ltd

G&Juice

K-Zen Beverages Inc.

NewAge Inc.

Alkaline88 LLC

Phivida Holdings Inc.

CANNABIS SATIVA INC

Puration Inc.

Honeydrop Beverages

Market Dynamics:

The market for CBD-infused drinks is largely driven by the rising authorization and certification for recreational cannabis in countries, such as the United States and Canada. Furthermore, because of the increasing incidence of numerous respiratory disorders, there is a growing movement away from smoking cannabis and adopting healthier edible options, which is pushing the market growth. Furthermore, the common accessibility of CBD-infused drinks such as coffee, fruit punch, cannabis cola tea, and other CBD-infused beverages across various legal marijuana outlets further augments the global industry.

Several key players manufacturing CBD-infused beverages also prefer investing in developing newly flavored beverages. For instance, in June 2018, US craft brewer Lagunitas, a subsidiary of Heineken, launched a 5mg CBD-infused beverage named a Hi-Fi Hops. The company aimed at providing a no-calorie beverage infused with cannabis as a new innovative product for the company’s growth in the future.

Aside from that, the rising usage of CBD-infused drinks in cancer patients to treat nausea, weight loss, and poor appetite is fueling market expansion. Furthermore, its growing popularity as a functional drink among athletes and sportspeople has resulted in increased product demand in the sports nutrition industry. Numerous advancements in cannabis microdosing have resulted in the creation of alcohol-free beer produced from CBD, which is likely to fuel market expansion.

However, the market is expected to be hampered by stringent regulation and a lengthy approval procedure for CBD products, as well as severe negative effects associated with CBD intake. Nevertheless, the growing prevalence of the consumers towards organically sourced CBD usage in the beverages provides lucrative market growth opportunities for the market.

CBD-Infused Beverages Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Many economies throughout the world have been badly damaged by the COVID-19 epidemic. More than 100 nations have been affected by the epidemic. Governments throughout the globe announced lockdowns for controlling the spread of the disease and avoiding its repercussions, which has had a huge impact on many sectors. Nonetheless, the cannabis sector is at a watershed moment.

As a result, this factor is likely to increase demand for CBD-infused beverages. Furthermore, during the epidemic, CBD-infused beverages have been a popular choice for individuals who are spending more time at home, both for entertainment and to relieve tension and worry. As a consequence, sales of CBD-infused beverages are surging, propelling the market forward.

CBD-Infused Beverages Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global market is segregated based on product type, nature type, CBD type, distribution channel, and region

Based on type, the CBD-infused beverage market is divided into non-alcoholic and alcoholic categories. The market is increasing as more businesses enter the alcohol brewing industry to infuse the beer with CBD. People who utilize cannabis and alcoholic beverages are also contributing to the rise. Furthermore, the rising desire for spirits and beer among cannabis consumers is expected to boost product demand in the coming years.

Regional Analysis:

North America is projected to Dominate Global CBD-Infused Beverages Market Growth

North America, followed by Europe, accounted for the biggest proportion of the market in 2020. The easy accessibility of cannabis as per the requirement, technological advancements in the production of CBD-infused drinks, availability of CBD consumers along with their growing perception toward CBD consumption for numerous health benefits, and increasing investments from leading players are all factors that contribute to this region's large share.

The second-largest market for CBD-infused beverages in Europe as the number of people willing to experience CBD-infused drinks is surging and manufacturers are also fulfilling the growing demand by introducing new flavored CBD-infused beverages. For instance, in November 2019 Endo Sport entered the CBD market by launching the UK’s first CBD-infused sports drink with two flavors: berry and orange consisting of 10mg CBD per 500ml bottle. The company claimed that their drink would help in muscle recovery and improve sleep aid. These drinks were made available by the brand in local convenience stores.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 3,400 Million Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 14,600 Million CAGR Growth Rate 27.5% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Cannabiniers, General Cannabis, Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis, Aphria Inc., Tilray, Daytrip Beverages, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Koios Beverage Corp., CBD Biotechnology Co. Ltd, G&Juice, K-Zen Beverages Inc., NewAge Inc., Alkaline88, LLC, Phivida Holdings Inc., CANNABIS SATIVA, INC, Puration and Honeydrop Beverages amongst others. Key Segment By Product Type, Nature Type, CBD Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global CBD-Infused Beverages market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

By Nature Type

Organic

Conventional

By CBD Type

Marijuana-Derived

Hemp-Derived

Synthetic

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specailty Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, Nature Type, CBD Type, Distribution Channel, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

