Ethereum Towers Unveils Virtual Reality Prototype of Ethereum Worlds Metaverse

Metaverse prototype and ‘companion app’ showcases the ease of use for non-gaming, non-VR users

/EIN News/ -- Tortola, BVI, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethereum Towers (https://ethereumtowers.com), a community-centric, vertical megastructure of 4,388 NFT apartments set in the upcoming Ethereum Worlds Metaverse, today announced the unveiling of its metaverse prototype to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the company’s launch on September 14, 2021. Ethereum Worlds Metaverse, where the Ethereum Towers are set, is designed with low barriers to entry for non-crypto native users. The new prototype features intuitive controls and visual elements that parallel real-world activities to demonstrate how easy it is to navigate the metaverse as a non-gaming, non-VR user.

“Despite the fanfare around metaverses and NFTs, there can still be a steep learning curve for crypto novices,” said Jason Zemgulis, Founder and CEO of Ethereum Towers. “Ethereum Worlds and its companion app were designed with new users in mind, to bridge the knowledge gap, merge virtual reality with the real world, and to provide a seamless entry into the metaverse.”

Ethereum Worlds is more of a social platform rather than a game, so users will be able to undertake real-world activities such as going to a club, or the cinema, meeting friends and colleagues or displaying their art collections all from the comfort of their own real-world home. The highly-anticipated metaverse prototype and accompanying ‘companion app’ for non-VR interactions, shows videos of the in-world footage demonstrating how walls could be easily placed and removed at the touch of a virtual button. The prototype also reveals how easy it is to place and move furniture, demonstrating how non-gaming/ VR users could easily pick up the controls.

“With so many NFT projects launching and disappearing within the same year, we’re proud of our team for developing a solid experience that is here to stay,” said Shane, COO of Ethereum Towers. “In a short time, we’ve accomplished a lot, including appearing on the A16z’s Top 30 Metaverse Land Sales list, reaching milestones of over 1800 ETH traded, leading to 1,550 unique NFT owners. Our innovative free mint for Tower 1 also generated over 40 collaborations creating opportunities to leverage and mobilize other communities, and we’re just getting started.”

Ethereum Towers apartment NFT owners have a fully customizable virtual space that can be easily designed and decorated through their innovative and easy-to-use builder. Built for Oculus by Oculus-approved developers and designed by award-winning, real-world architects, visitors & residents will also have luxurious, utopian curated areas to meet and socialize outside of their apartments.

To celebrate its one-year anniversary, Ethereum Towers will host a series of activities via Discord and Twitter, including competitions, celebrations and a special video recap of their achievements, as well as a sneak peek of upcoming events. For more information on the project visit https://ethereumtowers.com and check for updates via Medium and their whitepaper below.

https://ethereumtowers.medium.com

https://whitepaper.ethereumtowers.com





About Ethereum Towers

Ethereum Towers is a vertical, community-centric megastructure that is being built from the ground up in its own Metaverse protocol, called Ethereum Worlds. The towers consist of 4,388 resident-owned apartments (split into 3 different apartment types) and a variety of retail and communal areas. Individuals and organizations can own apartments in the form of an NFT. For more information, visit https://ethereumtowers.com





Media Contact: Transform Group ethereumtowers -at- transformgroup.com