Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,080 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,762 in the last 365 days.

EnsembleIQ Delivers Exceptional Content and Design, Wins Seven Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night at the Folio: Eddie & Ozzie awards ceremony, EnsembleIQ, the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, won seven awards for content and design excellence. EnsembleIQ BrandLab, a full-service strategic marketing and creative agency, specifically won four of the awards for custom content, content marketing and design. The Eddies and Ozzies are the most prestigious awards program in the publishing community, recognizing excellence in editorial and custom content and design across print and digital media.

“It’s a tremendous honor for EnsembleIQ to be recognized by the Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards as the best of the best in editorial and custom content and design,” said Joe Territo, Executive Vice President, Content and Communications, EnsembleIQ. “With a deep understanding of the retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality verticals we serve, these awards confirm that EnsembleIQ is fully executing on our mission to provide actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase.”

EnsembleIQ’s winning entries:

Several of the award-winning entries were developed in partnership with EnsembleIQ clients ranging from CPG brands to enterprise technology companies.

To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit: ensembleiq.com. Stay connected with EnsembleIQ on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About EnsembleIQ
EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com.

Media Contact
Joe Territo
Executive Vice President, Content and Communications
EnsembleIQ
jterrito@ensembleiq.com        


Primary Logo

You just read:

EnsembleIQ Delivers Exceptional Content and Design, Wins Seven Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.