Sword Health grows 833% year-over-year and surpasses 1400 employers with its digital MSK care solution

The leading digital Musculoskeletal company reveals its impressive employer growth from 150 to more than 1400 new Employers during the last 12 months, 833% more than in October 2021.

/EIN News/ -- NO-HEADQUARTERS, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (September 13, 2022) Today Sword Health, the fastest growing digital musculoskeletal (MSK) company announced its impressive growth over the past 12 months, which has grown from 150 employers’ to more than 1400.

This commercial development includes employers such as Danaher, Cisco, Dominos, and Hines.

“We are proud to see the demand and interest Sword has achieved during the last year. It’s a validation of our belief in the power of technology, clinical integrity and an unrelenting focus on maximizing value for our clients and our members. Every decision we make in our product and business model is centered on our 100-year plan for Sword, that doesn’t optimize towards quick wins but instead on making sure that we’re a long term partner to our 1400 employers that trust us with their population.” said Virgilio Bento, Sword Health Founder and CEO.

More than 1400 employers have access to Sword’s clinical-grade solution, which pairs AI technology and dedicated clinical experts to deliver the highest quality care. Sword Health has taken a different approach since the beginning, focused solely on a value-based care pricing model so that employers only pay for engaged members with strong guarantees on return on investment.

Sword is building a global footprint, with 500 employees in three continents. The company is continuing to hire to support their growth and new strategic initiatives planned for 2023.

ABOUT Sword Health



Sword Health is the world’s fastest growing digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider, on a mission to free 2 billion people from acute, chronic, and post-surgical pain. It is the first digital solution to pair its members with a licensed physical therapist and the Sword Health Digital Therapist, to deliver a clinically-proven, personalized treatment plan that is more effective, easier, and less expensive than the traditional gold standard of care. Sword Health believes in the power of people to recover at home, without resorting to imaging, surgeries or opioids. Since launching in 2015, Sword Health has worked with insurers, health systems, and employers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia to make high quality musculoskeletal care accessible to everyone. For more information, visit www.swordhealth.com

Press Kit: https://we.tl/t-KXrbRJ3SEf

Jason Geller JMediaHouse, LLC 212-920-0398 jason@jmediahouse.com