Photo Booth Market Size is projected to reach USD 719.91 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2%: Straits Research

The global photo booth market size was valued at USD 542.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 719.91 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2030. North America is expected to witness considerable growth in photo booth market during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A photo booth is a vending machine that contains an automated, usually coin-operated, camera and film processor. Today the vast majority of photo booths are digital. Photo sticker booths or photo sticker machines are a type of photo booth that can produce photo stickers. It is a software application developed to capture videos and photos that contains a camera with a film processor. Once clicked, the user can select from different pictures and then customize the photo with several different options offered, such as colorful backdrops, clip art, and many others.

The increase in the popularity of photography and the growing adoption of digital photo booths in weddings and other events is driving the demand of the global photo booth market. Furthermore, user’s interest in tourist places as well as to store pictures is another factor contributing to the global photo booth market growth. Lacking awareness about the editing options and the changes in economic strategies can hamper market growth. But as photo booth companies expand and upscale their businesses to include other mobile entertainment options, the market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Photo booths have become a mode of experiential marketing in the advent of social media and it’s essentially free advertising. The perception of a profitable business in the upcoming years is significantly attracting most photo booth operators.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 719.91 million by 2030 CAGR 3.2% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Applications, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Photobooths (Photobooths.co.uk), Photo-Me, Reakt Media (T3 Photobooths), MADE Photo Booths LTD (U.K), Kingdom Photo Booth LLC (U.S.), Dreambooth (U.S.), BLUR Productions (U.K), Photobooth Supply Co (U.S.), Virtual Photo Booth (U.K), BoothBits (England), Magic Mirror, Photo-Me International Plc (U.K) Key Market Drivers Photo booths have become popular owing to its adoption in weddings, parties, corporate events and in government services

Key Highlights

The Global photo booth market by equipment sales is expected to grow at CAGR 3.2% during the forecast period 2020–2030.

during the forecast period 2020–2030. Global photo booth market is mainly bifurcated on the basis of product and application.

Based on product , the photo booth market is mainly segmented into rental services and equipment sales.

, the photo booth market is mainly segmented into rental services and equipment sales. On the basis of application , the photo booth market is segmented into document photo and entertainment occasion.

, the photo booth market is segmented into document photo and entertainment occasion. Geographically, the photo booth market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA).

North America is expected to witness considerable growth in photo booth market during the forecast period.





Key Players

Photobooths (Photobooths.co.uk)

Photo-Me

Reakt Media (T3 Photobooths)

MADE Photo Booths LTD (U.K)

Kingdom Photo Booth LLC (U.S.)

Dreambooth (U.S.)

BLUR Productions (U.K)

Photobooth Supply Co (U.S.)

Virtual Photo Booth (U.K)

BoothBits (England)

Magic Mirror

Photo-Me International Plc (U.K)





Global Photo Booth Market: Segmentation

By Product

Rental Service

Equipment Sales

By Applications

Document Photo

Entertainment Occasion

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The SAMEA





Market News

In June 2017, the UK’s largest photo booth manufacturer, Photobooths.co.uk, released the Table Selfie, a centerpiece for weddings and special occasions. The table selfie is a sophisticated turntable camera device that elegantly sits and spins on the center of a table among other table decorations. It captures instant photos and displays them by connecting with a mobile phone. It is perfect for use at wedding breakfasts or evening receptions as it can capture moments throughout the occasion.





