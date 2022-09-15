Tokenized Evergreen Fund for Litigation Finance Building Wealth by Advancing Social Justice Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Lawsuit Helping Human Trafficking Survivors

Victory Litigation Fund invests in venture equity opportunities in the legal services marketplace.

Victory Litigation Fund is a next-generation venture fund. Our tokenized approach delivers enhanced benefits to investors not available in traditional VC or PE funds.” — Ronald Lasorsa

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victory Litigation Fund invests in venture equity opportunities in the legal services marketplace. These investments allow the fund to identify large numbers of legal claims that favor victims, bringing them deserved social justice and financial rewards.

Highest ROI of Any Asset Class

Litigation finance is an investment that consistently outperforms all others, including gold, bonds, and real estate, and is sought after by hedge fund heavyweights, venture capitalists, and elite investors for its high return on investment. This is a fact, beyond all reasonable doubt.

Since 2014, our General Partner has generated over $500MM in legal fees for law firms. This fund will provide investors an expected ROI of 3x to 9x per campaign.

Benefits of a Tokenized Fund

Ron Lasorsa, Victory Litigation Fund Managing Partner states, “Victory Litigation Fund is a next-generation venture fund. Our tokenized approach delivers enhanced benefits to investors not available in traditional VC or PE funds.”

The benefits of a Tokenized Fund include:

• Enhanced Liquidity - Buy and sell tokens on the open market and receive cash distributions on each legal settlement award.

• Larger pool of investors - The $1k minimum primary token purchase for all investors, coupled with the fund's evergreen nature, democratizes investor capital.

• First Mover Advantage - We intend to revolutionize Litigation Finance with blockchain technology.

• Valuation Transparency - Quarterly third-party net asset valuation audit published.

• Superior Economics - Proceeds distributed pro-rata per legal settlement award.

• Evergreen Fund Structure - Equal cash distributions and reinvested profits drive compounding performance

Victory Litigation Fund invests in:

Venture Equity

The fund intends to invest in venture equity opportunities in the legal services marketplace using "tokenized equity swaps" as a digital currency. These strategic acquisitions will allow the fund to identify large numbers of legal claims on behalf of law firms in exchange for performance fees.

Tokenized Rev Share

The fund will tokenize all performance fees generated by originating legal claims on behalf of law firms to provide investors with an expected ROI of 3x to 9x per campaign. This token solves the historically high barrier to entry for non-attorneys to gain exposure to law firm profits.

For more information:

PR Contact Name: Ron Lasorsa

Email Ron at : rsl@victorydfi.com

Or schedule a time to speak with Ron at:

https://calendly.com/tokenized-venture-fund--for-litigation-finance/30min

For more information on the Victory Litigation Fund visit: https://www.victorydfi.com