Landlord Electrical Safety Certificate in the UK by Electric Works London Certified Engineers
Electric Works London provides electrical safety certificates in London for both landlords and homeowners.LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electricity is always potentially hazardous. Thus, electrical installations must meet regulated standards which ensure safety. A significant number of electrical accidents are reported every year across the UK. Deteriorated electrical parts and wiring are mostly responsible for those tragic incidents. In order to curb these accidents the government has recently made the landlord electrical safety certificate mandatory for both residential and commercial properties.
Also known as the EICR test, where EICR is the abbreviated form of Electrical Installation Condition Report, the procedure involves regular maintenance and routine inspection of the electrical system installed in a property. The test or inspection detects any potential electrical issue that may turn hazardous with time. It requires a highly trained, certified, skilled and experienced electrician to conduct landlord EICR tests. This is where Electric Works London comes in to the picture.
The widely trusted electrician service company in London has a team of skilled and regulated electricians to perform the necessary tests and inspection that are typically associated with the procedure of issuing landlord electrical certificate. Each of the electricians in their team is not only skilled and qualified but is also registered with NICEIC. Thus, you can easily understand the quality of service that the Electric Works London provides. Technically sound tradesmen issue landlord electrical safety certificates for your property which demonstrate your property conforms to safety standards and regulations as well as is safe from electrical hazards.
At Electric Works London, EICR tests are carried out in a comprehensive manner. Depending on the size of a property the procedure takes no less than one to two hours to get over. The findings of the inspection reflect in an EICR test result. The report is handed over to a client within 48 to 96 hours after conducting the test. An EICR issued by Electric Works London is valid for 5 years or till the end of a tenancy.
Landlord electrical safety certificate is a proof that your property conforms to the latest electrical safety regulations. Most importantly it provides you as well as your tenants, peace of mind knowing the property is safe from every electrical hazard including shocks and fires. It provides you with legal immunity in case of an electricity-related accident and also caters to the needs of your insurance provider to reimburse compensatory damage claim. Moreover, EICR tests when conducted at routine intervals saves electrical consumption in your property by about 20%. Thus, it saves considerable amount of money in recurring manner over a period of time.
Electric Works London electricians have over 25 years of experience in handling electrics at both residential and commercial scale across London and the UK. Prompt response, careful and comprehensive inspection, fast turnaround, reasonable quote are few factors that keep it miles ahead from the competitors. Feel free to get in touch and ask for a quote today.
About the company
Electric Works London is a widely trusted electrician service provider in London. Covering both residential and commercial clients with equal zeal. Considering the vast and impressive range of services that it provides, the brand can be best described as a team of emergency electricians in London registered with the NICEIC.
