Chief Justice Paul Newby's 100-County Tour Visits Cabarrus, Rowan, and Union Counties

Chief Justice Paul Newby continued his 100-county courthouse tour with stops yesterday in Cabarrus, Rowan, and Union counties. At the courthouses, Newby greeted judges and courthouse staff to thank them for their hard work and dedication in keeping our courts open and accessible to North Carolinians. Judges and courthouse staff are essential in fulfilling the Judicial Branch's Constitutional "open courts" mandate to provide equal justice to all in a timely manner.

"Our local courthouses are the backbone of North Carolina's court system," Newby said. "Each courthouse faces unique challenges, and this tour has been essential in supporting local leadership to meet our constitutional mandate to deliver justice without favor, denial, or delay."

The tour began in May 2021, and when completed, Newby will be the first chief justice to visit all of North Carolina's courthouses from Murphy to Manteo.