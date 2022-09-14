Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,088 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,679 in the last 365 days.

Chief Justice Paul Newby's 100-County Tour Visits Cabarrus, Rowan, and Union Counties

Chief Justice Paul Newby continued his 100-county courthouse tour with stops yesterday in Cabarrus, Rowan, and Union counties. At the courthouses, Newby greeted judges and courthouse staff to thank them for their hard work and dedication in keeping our courts open and accessible to North Carolinians. Judges and courthouse staff are essential in fulfilling the Judicial Branch's Constitutional "open courts" mandate to provide equal justice to all in a timely manner.

"Our local courthouses are the backbone of North Carolina's court system," Newby said. "Each courthouse faces unique challenges, and this tour has been essential in supporting local leadership to meet our constitutional mandate to deliver justice without favor, denial, or delay."

The tour began in May 2021, and when completed, Newby will be the first chief justice to visit all of North Carolina's courthouses from Murphy to Manteo.

Rowan County
Chief Justice Paul Newby visits the Rowan County courthouse.
Cabarrus County
Chief Justice Paul Newby visits the Cabarrus County courthouse.
Union County
Chief Justice Paul Newby visits the Union County courthouse.

 

You just read:

Chief Justice Paul Newby's 100-County Tour Visits Cabarrus, Rowan, and Union Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.