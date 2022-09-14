Press Releases

09/14/2022

Governor Lamont Announces $150 Million To Make Additional Air Filtration System Upgrades in Connecticut Public Schools

Newly Established State Grant Program Supplements $165 Million That Schools Have Already Committed for Air Filtration Improvements in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic



(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration is releasing $150 million toward a newly established state grant program dedicated to supporting upgrades for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Connecticut public schools. The grants will supplement more than $165 million that schools have already committed for air filtration improvements since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic through funding they received from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund.

The governor said that he is creating the state grant program to ensure that schools have a dedicated source of funding to support additional infrastructure upgrades, noting that the pandemic exposed a significant need to have modernized air filtration units in schools.

“One thing the COVID-19 pandemic showed is that many school buildings in our state, particularly those that are of a certain age, are in serious need of air quality improvements,” Governor Lamont said. “Modernized ventilation systems provide an important public health function that filtrate the air and reduce airborne contaminants, including particles containing viruses. Most importantly, these air filtration systems will help ensure that our students can continue receiving their education in-person, in the classroom, where they learn best. Over the last two years, school districts in Connecticut have invested more than $165 million in COVID-relief funding to make these kinds of air quality improvements, and by creating a state program dedicated to these upgrades, we can continue providing schools with additional funding to implement these much-needed infrastructure enhancements.”

The Connecticut Public Schools HVAC/Indoor Air Quality Grant Program is being administered by the Office of School Construction Grants and Review, an office within the Connecticut Department of Administrative Services. It was created in collaboration with the Connecticut State Department of Education, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

Governor Lamont proposed creating this grant program earlier this year as part of his state budget proposal, and it later received approval from the General Assembly. The initial $150 million allocation is being supported through two revenue streams, with $75 million coming from state bond funding and the remainder from the state’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The governor stressed that this initial allocation is a first investment in the program, and additional rounds of funding can be invested as needed, subject to approval from the state legislature.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the need to upgrade HVAC systems in schools across the state, especially in older school buildings that are long-overdue for improvements,” the members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation said in a joint statement. “Outdated ventilation systems put students and staff at a greater risk of exposure to harmful viruses and other contaminants. We are thrilled to see this allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funding to support the health and safety of students and teachers and will continue to fight for funding to support upgrading the infrastructure of Connecticut’s schools.”

Applications from school districts are now being accepted and must be submitted to the state by December 1, 2022. Municipalities will be required to provide matching grants to fund the project costs. Award notices will be announced in early 2023.

Examples of eligible projects include:

Replacing, upgrading, or repairing boilers and other heating and ventilation components;

Replacing controls and technology systems related to HVAC operations;

Installing or upgrading air conditioning or ventilation systems; and

Other similar work approved by the commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services.

Distribution of the grants will be prioritized based on:

Age and condition of the current HVAC system or equipment being replaced or upgraded in the school;

Current air quality issues at the school;

Age and condition of the overall school building;

School district’s master plan;

Availability of maintenance records;

A contract or plans for the routine maintenance and cleaning of the HVAC system; and

The local or regional board of education’s or regional educational service center’s ability to finance the remainder of the costs for such project after receiving a grant under the program.

Department of Administrative Services Commissioner Michelle Gilman said, “The Department of Administrative Services team is proud to launch this critical program to improve indoor air quality in schools and support Connecticut’s students, educational staff, and families. We are grateful for the collaboration from the start of the session to today with our legislative partners, agency colleagues, union leadership, and other advocates. This partnership is a testament to the effectiveness of this administration, our COVID-19 response, and continued success to build a stronger future. I look forward to working with our schools on this important initiative in the coming months.”

State Department of Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker said, “Safe and healthy schools are vital precursors to providing environments conducive to teaching and learning. This is why we included building safe and healthy schools as an investment priority for districts use of COVID-19 recovery funds. We applaud the Lamont administration for allocating additional funding to HVAC improvements in our schools.”

Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, said, “Proper air circulation and ventilation in our schools is a crucial public health strategy against COVID-19 and all respiratory viral diseases. But like the vaccines, boosters and self-test kits that are made available to our schools, this grant will provide another strategy to ensure a healthier environment for our students, faculty, and staff for many years to come.”

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes said, “At the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, we work across our clean air and clean energy programs to fight for a healthier environment and a safer climate future for our kids, and to reduce incidence and impacts of asthma and other lung disease. This work starts in the places children spend the majority of their time, such as schools, to ensure that conditions are safe and conducive to learning. Heating and cooling buildings using fossil fuels is the second largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in our state. Upgrading HVAC systems reduce energy usage, leading to cost savings and lower greenhouse gas emissions, and better health outcomes. I applaud Governor Lamont for prioritizing this need in our schools.”

For more information on the program, including application information, visit ct.gov/hvacgrants.