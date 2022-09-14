Help fight wildlife crime by calling the CAP hotline at (800) 632-5999

With some hunting seasons underway and more opening soon, Idaho Fish and Game asks the public to call the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline if they witness a violation of wildlife laws.

“The public plays a critical role in detecting and addressing wildlife crimes,” said Brian Jack, Idaho Fish and Game Assistant Chief of Enforcement. “Those who 'Make the Call' allow our officers to investigate and solve cases that would not otherwise be solved."

Callers to the hotline, (800) 632-5999, can report wildlife law violations anonymously, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Cash rewards are available to callers who provide information leading to the citation of suspected wildlife law violators.

People can also report violators online by filling out a poaching report.

Rewards are:

$250 for birds, fish and general violations

$400 for most big game animals and wild turkey

$700 for trophy species such as bighorn sheep, mountain goat, grizzly, moose and caribou

In special circumstances, these amounts can be higher.

Throughout its 40-year history, CAP has been holding violators accountable for stealing Idaho’s fish and wildlife resources. Each year, CAP receives an average of 600 calls from the public, this results in an average of 150 citations issued and $20,000 paid in rewards. In 2021, CAP paid out $28,300 in rewards.

Those who report a wildlife violation are encouraged to note an accurate description of the people and vehicles involved, and report the incident as quickly as possible.

“The more detailed information witnesses can provide, and the quicker they report it, the more likely it is the violator will be caught,” Jack said. “Accurate license plate numbers are extremely important, as well as the specific location, time and a description of the suspects.”

Persons with any information about suspected poaching activity are encouraged to call the CAP hotline at (800) 632-5999, report online or contact their local Fish and Game office.