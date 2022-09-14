Submit Release
Vamos A Pescar! Fish and Game hosts fall fishing event at McTucker Ponds near Springfield

Join Fish and Game on Saturday, Sept. 24, at McTucker Ponds near Springfield for this free fishing event from 9 a.m. to noon. Spanish-speaking staff and volunteers will be assisting at this special event aimed at welcoming and encouraging everyone to the sport of fishing.

The Take Me Fishing Trailer will be there with poles, bait and other fishing gear available for use for free. There will be plenty of helpful hands ready to teach fishing basics, from baiting a hook to reeling in a feisty fish. And, anglers who register at the trailer won’t need a license to fish during the event. Plus, there will be free raffles for some great prizes, too!

This event is cohosted by both the Southeast and Upper Snake Regions of Idaho Fish and Game in partnership with Sandhill Media Group and La Super Caliente radio station. To get to the event, take Highway 39 to Springfield. Turn south on Crystal Springs Road and follow the signs to McTucker Ponds.

Pack some snacks, grab the family and head on over to this fun fall event where you can learn to fish and make some great memories!

For more information, contact the Idaho Fish and Game regional offices in Pocatello at 208-232-4703 or in Idaho Falls at 208-524-7290.

