Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Launches Financial Literacy Program Designed for Investors of All Ages
I'm proud to have been able to work on a project that allows our team to share our expertise so that participants in the program can make better daily financial decisions”WALTHAM, MA, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pension & Wealth Management Advisors (PWMA) is pleased to announce the launch of Pension & Wealth University. The financial literacy program was created in response to client requests to help educate their children, grandchildren, and employees on the basics of finance and investing.
— Owen Kevorkian
George P. Webb, CEO and Managing Partner, said, “it has been become difficult for investors of all ages to find quality educational programs to help navigate the increasingly complex world of personal finance. So, we designed our program to cover a broad range of topics in a live format that is fun and approachable”.
The goal of the program is not to have the participants become experts themselves, but to familiarize them with key concepts, have a few tips to keep them on the right track when making decisions, and even guide them on how to choose an advisor when they do need assistance.
The project was led by Owen Kevorkian, who has been an intern with the firm for the last three summers. Kevorkian said that he was “proud to have been able to work on a project that allows our team to share our expertise so that participants in the program can make better daily financial decisions.” Kevorkian recently won the Massachusetts DECA State Championship in Personal Financial Literacy due in part to his work on the project and is attending the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Webb added, “our firm is pleased to be able to provide this program for our clients as part of our relationship. Financial literacy is a cause we feel deeply about, and it is a part of our culture as a firm to help empower others with this foundational knowledge.”
The firm is also volunteering its time to conduct sessions with non-profit organizations and schools in the Greater Boston area that have identified a need to enhance financial literacy within their communities. If you have an interest in learning more about the program for your family or organization, visit their website at pensionwealth.com.
About Pension & Wealth Management Services:
Pension & Wealth Management Advisors is a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. PWMA provides advisory expertise in Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Institutional Advisory services to help clients optimize their investment opportunities.
