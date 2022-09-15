How Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Is Taking the Alternative Medical Scene by Storm in the Treatment of Arthritis
EINPresswire.com/ -- People all over the world are becoming more disillusioned by big Pharma and pushing the boundaries to find a safer solution to their existing medical conditions.
This is where Oxify comes in, with their growing network of non-invasive Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HbOT) centres across the UK.
What is Arthritis and how can Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy help?
Arthritis is one of the most common adult ailments in the world. In the United States alone, 23% of all adults have been diagnosed with arthritis. “Arthr” means joint, and “itis” is inflammation: arthritis = inflammation of joints.
There are multiple forms of arthritis with numerous different causes, but inflammation of joints is common to all of them. Arthritis can result from injury to joints, undue stress to joints (as from obesity), overuse, smoking, normal wear and tear, or our immune system attacking and injuring joint tissue. Common “bony” arthritis is seen mainly in older patients, but many forms of arthritis can occur at any age. Although there is no cure, many patients can experience symptom relief through treatment.
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy(HbOT) is the use of increased pressure and increased oxygen to treat diseases. HbOT acts primarily by affecting your genes. A single hyperbaric treatment of human cells has been shown to turn on or off over 8,101 of our 19,000 genes. The largest groups of turned-on genes are the anti-inflammatory and growth/repair genes, and the largest groups of turned-off genes are those that cause inflammation and cell death. Because of this dominant effect on inflammation, HbOT is ideally suited for conditions in which inflammation primarily contributes to the disease, such as arthritis. So, despite several forms of arthritis, HbOT can potentially be a treatment option for all of them.
International studies are finding that Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is markedly superior to the routine treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis. In 1995, the Proceedings of the Eleventh International Congress on Hyperbaric Medicine published the results of one particular study. These results indicated the following effects of hyperbaric oxygen on the disease. Remission: 23.4% Obvious effect: 51.4% Improvement: 16.2% No effect: 8.1%
(Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32947434/)
The total summarised effective rate of hyperbaric oxygen in treating Rheumatoid Arthritis was 91.9%. The authors of the study concluded, “In the treatment we find that hyperbaric oxygen is markedly superior to the routine treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.”
Sarah Todd, who runs the Oxify centres in Leeds, Manchester and Retford, says, “the effects of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy are cumulative – the more sessions you have, the more benefit you will see. But some patients feel a difference after just one session. As well as easing arthritis and joint pain, the treatment is useful to help people with migraine and headache symptoms, sports injuries, and long covid and skin afflictions. And the treatment has also helped those with dementia and Alzheimers.”
What Oxify’s clients suffering with arthritis say; Debbie, who attended the Leeds Centre said: “After months of suffering with arthritic pain my mood and self-esteem were at rock bottom. Oxify They say you will notice a difference after three or four sessions, but I could feel a difference after only 1 session! I had a bit more movement in my knee, no burning or stabbing pains in my thighs due to the arthritis. My mood had also lifted and I was feeling much more positive. I have now had 4 sessions over 7 days and not had any pain at all, still feeling positive and my complexion has also improved. The place is spotlessly clean, and the staff are so friendly and helpful. For anyone who is thinking of trying this I would say “Go for it” it’s totally pain free and the benefits are amazing.”
Janice attended treatment at Oxify’s Retford clinic, said it had been an “amazing” experience.“I went in thinking that an hour of lying down, reading and breathing pure clean air would be beneficial, which it is, but after a couple of sessions I began to feel much more alert. Another effect of the treatment for me is the effect it has had on my arthritis which is particularly bad in my hands. I have a lot more flexibility in my fingers and the shooting pains I used to get in my thumbs have gone. I feel a lot less tired on a daily bases. Before having the treatment my breathing after exertion, such as simply climbing the stairs, was laboured but now, I just don’t even think about dashing upstairs, it’s much easier than before. I would recommend this treatment to anyone, go there with an open mind, you might be surprised at how good it is, I was!”
The Therapy has been found to offer benefits to people with a wide range of afflictions. Please click here to find out more https://www.oxify.co.uk/health-conditions.
Oxify has centres in Leeds, Manchester and Redtord. More information can be found at www.oxify.co.uk
About Us
Oxify bring the power of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy to the masses empowering everyone to feel stronger and healthier in a way that improves their quality of living. With its huge range of beneficial properties Oxify are here to provide you with a strategy of long term health and well-being.
Contact Us
https://www.oxify.co.uk/contact/
Paula Green, PR & Marketing Director
Oxify
+44 7595 871420
paula@oxify.co.uk