I-95 South Lane Closures for Expansion Joint Repair in Northern Liberties

​King of Prussia, PA – Southbound Interstate 95 motorists will encounter lane closures just north of Spring Garden Street between Richmond Street and Brown Street in Philadelphia, on Wednesday, September 14, through Friday, September 16, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for expansion joint repair on the structure over Pollard Street, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

