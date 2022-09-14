PennDOT Announces a Public Meeting for State Street Bridge Preservation Project in Oil City, Venango County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to the public meeting for a project to preserve the bridge that carries State Street (Veterans Memorial Bridge) over the Allegheny River in Oil City, Venango County.

The bridge is located on State Street between the intersection with the East Front Street (Route 62) and the intersection with Seneca Street and Elm Street. It is owned by Venango County.

The project will focus on repairs to the concrete bridge deck, barriers, abutments and piers, as well as replacement of the expansion joints and upgrades to lighting. Work is expected to occur during the 2023 construction season.

An in-person public meeting will be held:

Date: September 29, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Location: Oil City city hall 21 Seneca Street #100 (Second Floor Council Chambers) Oil City, PA 16301

There will be a short presentation followed by a question-and-answer session and an open house display of the project boards. Attendees will have an opportunity to review plans for the bridge and the proposed construction timeline, fill out questionnaires, and give input.

A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately four months. The proposed detour route, which is less than one mile in length, will use East Front Street (Route 62/Route 2008), Route 62 (Petroleum Street), Route 62/Route8 (Main Street), and Center Street (Route 6008).

The existing steel girder bridge was built in 1990. It is classified as fair condition. Approximately 17,000 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The information on the State Street Bridge Preservation Project, including a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form will be available online following the meeting. The page will remain active until October 13, 2022 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online or attend the meeting may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Kyle Barker at kybarker@pa.gov or 814-678-7166.

The purpose of the in-person meeting is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The in-person public meeting is being held in a facility that complies with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and it is accessible to individuals who have disabilities. The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Kyle Barker, PennDOT Project Manager, at kybarker@pa.gov, or 814-678-7166.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

