Dart Appraisal Acquires Appraisal Management Company MaxVantage

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Michigan, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dart Appraisal, a nationwide appraisal management company (AMC), announced today that it has acquired MaxVantage, a New Jersey based AMC. This acquisition further advances Dart Appraisal's position as a leader in the AMC marketplace and builds upon the previous acquisitions of Valuation Management Group and USAMC.

"Acquiring MaxVantage allows us to continue to expand the quality service our clients expect from Dart Appraisal," said Michael Dresden, President of Dart Appraisal. "We'll be able to bolster our presence on the eastern seaboard, further expand our already strong appraiser panel, and provide more support by adding talented employees to our first-rate team."

"Over the past 29 years, most of our growth has come organically, but we decided a few years ago that we would like to augment that growth through strategic acquisitions as well," Dresden added. "MaxVantage checked all of the 'boxes' that we look for - they have a great reputation, a strong client base, and motivated, talented employees."

MaxVantage was established as an AMC in 2009; the firm is led by Mark and Robin Trimmer who have been in the appraisal business since 1988. The entire team at MaxVantage will be joining Dart Appraisal and will maintain an office location in New Jersey. The acquisition immediately enhances Dart's already strong footprint on the East Coast, specifically in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

"We are extremely excited to join with our friends at Dart Appraisal," said Mark Trimmer. "The combined company will enable us to better serve our clients as part of a larger organization. We believe the combined companies, and the expanded services it allows us to offer, will benefit our clients and employees. The culture at MaxVantage has always been to give exceptional service to our clients and to take good care of our employees and appraisers, and Dart shares that philosophy. For our current clients, I believe it will be business as usual!"

"With 29 years under our belt, Dart Appraisal continues to be a leader in the valuation industry," said Darton Case, Dart Appraisal's CEO. "We are proud of all we've accomplished so far and are excited about the increased growth and innovation yet to come."

About Dart Appraisal

Dart Appraisal is an independently owned, nationwide Appraisal Management Company (AMC) founded in 1993. The company has built a reputation of superior customer service combined with innovative technology to deliver accurate and timely residential and commercial appraisals. With a singular focus on appraisal management, Dart Appraisal has developed a direct relationship with both appraisers and clients. www.dartappraisal.com

