Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,084 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,753 in the last 365 days.

FirstBank Announces Empower All, Financial Education Resources to Help you Bank with Confidence

New bilingual financial education program strengthens FirstBank’s commitment to its communities

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” is launching its “Empower All” initiative, which is a collection of online financial education resources, videos and in-person events to help foster financial independence. All videos and resources are offered in English at efirstbank.com/empowerall and Spanish at efirstbank.com/todos.

FirstBank created its “Empower All” campaign believing everyone should have the foundation to build strong financial habits. “Empower All” topics include how to build and improve credit, the steps to buying a home, fraud prevention, saving, budgeting and investing as well as banking basics. FirstBank also provides easy-to-follow tips and tricks on financial health, business success, homeownership and more on the bank’s Smart Cents blog.

Throughout September and early October, FirstBank is hosting free bilingual events, providing the opportunity to learn more about “Empower All”, enjoy free food and refreshments from local restaurants and a chance to win prizes.

“No individual should be held back from achieving their goals because of limited access to financial education,” said Kevin Classen, President of FirstBank. “We are thrilled to connect with our communities on a deeper level and offer real-world tools to help individuals and families cultivate a strong financial future.” 

In addition, FirstBank created a Multicultural Banking Center (MBC), which joined the organization’s Spanish and Asian Banking Centers, where customers can receive banking services and financial literacy in their native language, ranging from Spanish, Cantonese, Vietnamese to Ethiopian dialects and more. The MBC also provides opportunities for various businesses, nonprofits, and community members to attend networking events and collaborate on community projects.

See the full “Empower All” event schedule below or at efirstbankblog.com/empowerall. These events have limited spots and are first come, first served.

Wednesday, September 7, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 8, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 13, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 14, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 20, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 22, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

  • Thornton: FirstBank – 3990 E 104th Ave.

Thursday, September 22, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Edwards: Fiesta’s Café & Cantina – 57 Edwards Access Rd.

Thursday, October 6, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Online resources for Empower All are available in English and Spanish

About FirstBank
FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking and has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining more than $28 billion in assets and 100 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing nearly $80 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

MEMBER FDIC

Media Contact
Chandra Brin
303.235.1402
Chandra.Brin@efirstbank.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

FirstBank Announces Empower All, Financial Education Resources to Help you Bank with Confidence

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.