ATL JV Wins $90 Million U.S. Air Force IDIQ Contract to Provide Engineering and Technical Services

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) has awarded Vector Innovative Solutions (VIS)—an 8(a) joint venture between Advanced Technologies and Laboratories International, Inc. (ATL), a PSI company , and Vector Solutions (Vector)—an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide technical and analytical services under the Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance VI (SETA VI) contract vehicle.



AFSOC is the air component of the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Its core missions include battlefield air operations, agile combat support, aviation foreign internal defense, information operations/military support operations, precision strike, specialized air mobility, command and control, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

Under the contract, the ATL-Vector Team will provide services to support all mission areas of HQ AFSOC, its subordinate units, and tenant activities as specified and ordered under individual task orders (TOs). Specific support will be provided in the following functional areas: (1) Management and Professional Services; (2) Education and Training; and (3) Engineering and Technical Services. The scope of work includes technical and analytical services to support and improve training, policy development, decision making, and management and administration, as well as improve the operation of systems within the primary using activities’ areas of responsibility. Requirements take the form of information, advice, alternatives, analyses, evaluations, recommendations, training, and the day-to-day aid of support personnel needed to complement the Government’s technical expertise.

“We are extremely proud to continue our support of AFSOC and their vital mission to organize, train, educate and equip forces to conduct special operations missions worldwide,” said Kim Stephens, President of PSI’s National Security Sector. “Our joint venture partner VIS is the right fit for this customer’s contract needs, and this award is a testament to our credibility and success in establishing an integrated team dedicated to the AFSOC mission.”

“This award reflects Vector’s commitment to deliver global solutions through innovation and is reflective of our dedication to providing technology-focused, mission-driven outcomes,” said Luke Layman, CEO of Vector Solutions. “The results of this effort are a testament to our incredible team and our People First culture.”

About Vector Solutions, Inc.

Vector is an Aerospace & Defense company specializing in high technology integration and robust mission support since 2014. Vector is a trusted international provider of dynamic solutions to global defense, security, and intelligence customers, and the Vector Advantage leverages Agile and Responsive solutions with emerging technology to meet complex organizational needs. Vector’s team members at multiple locations across the US are industry experts in multiple specialties, including special operations, air operations (manned and unmanned), intelligence and analysis, infrastructure protection, cybersecurity, and emerging technology support.

For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.us and connect with us on social media: Twitter Facebook [instagram.com/vector_drones] Instagram LinkedIn YouTube .

About Advanced Technologies and Laboratories International, Inc.

Established in 1989, ATL is focused on offering its clients innovative scientific and technical solutions of the highest quality in the fields of health and the environment. ATL is recognized for its proven expertise in radiology, occupational health and safety, nuclear and laboratory operations, decommissioning and demolition (D&D), and information technology. The company has multiple offices in the United States along with presence at multiple client sites across the country. ATL is now a part of the PSI family of companies.



For more information, visit www.atlintl.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Contact: Christina Colbert

ccolbert@plan-sys.com

Planned Systems International, Inc.

410.964.8000