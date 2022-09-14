Cosentino Launches Dekton® Onirika, Designed Exclusively by Nina Magon

Channeling sensory experiences from various states of dreaming, the collection captures the full spectrum of beauty in marble-inspired patterns – with the unrivaled durability of ultra-compact Dekton

/EIN News/ -- CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosentino Group , the Spanish global leader in producing and distributing innovative and sustainable surfaces for the world of architecture and design, introduces a new carbon-neutral collection: Dekton® Onirika, designed by international interior design powerhouse Nina Magon of Nina Magon Studio Inc.

“We are thrilled to bring life to Dekton Onirika, following two years of design and production with our dear friend and Cosentino Design Alliance member, the great Nina Magon,” said Eduardo Cosentino, CEO of Cosentino North America and EVP of Global Sales. “This beautiful collection captures the poetic beauty of natural stone harnessed by the unmatched durability and versatility made possible only by Dekton. We cannot wait to see the creative applications our clients dream into reality – from outdoor wall and floor cladding to indoor countertops and bespoke furniture – Dekton Onirika is sure to inspire.”

Named in honor of the lavish vision of blurring the division between reality and a dream-like world, Dekton Onirika boasts serene beauty with eight marble-inspired patterns and finishes – each highly immersive, full of disruptive textures and movement: Awake, Lucid, Somnia, Neural, Trance, Vigil, Daze and Morpheus. Collectively, they represent the ethos of both the Nina Magon and Cosentino brands of prioritizing sustainable, forward-thinking innovations with timeless elegance.

Neural combines elegance and structure to bring peace and joy, calm sensations, and an overall feeling of well-being into a space. With fine, pale veins’ crossing the marbled pattern - the design creates a fascinating neural network, which teleports us into a white dream. It best suits bright, neutral spaces with soft textures, light colors, and wooden or metallic accents.

Lucid displays many shades, reflections, and glints of color to create an illuminative perception of colors best combined with wood, grey and gold shades, and frosted glass. Morpheus offers the same Lucid tonality but in Dekton® Velvet Texture finish.

Awake is a re-interpretation of the precious Paonazzo stone. It features thick veins of light greys, exquisite oxide terracotta, and a hint of subtle, inky blues. This iteration pairs beautifully with white, neutral tones, lightwood, and golds of any shade.

Trance features fine warm streaks that move between oxides and fade to reddish gold, combining perfectly with reddish oak wood and darker walnut tones. Blue furniture and warm golds in pale finishing bring sleekness to this vibrant color.

Somnia boasts exquisite details of warm oxid browns and whites that merge under a grid of thin lines that create a sober texture. Somnia is perfect with warm dark woods, frosted glass and textured metal surfaces, such as copper.

Vigil recreates a strong Calacatta structure with thick veins in gradients of light and dark greys, matched with a subtle touch of gold. This classic color is easy to combine with warm and cold hues, wood metal, and clean concrete. Daze offers the same Vigil tonality but in Dekton® Velvet Texture finish.

“The Cosentino R&D department was tremendous support at every touchpoint of this design journey,” said Nina Magon. “With Dekton technology, we crafted Onirika’s distinct, dramatic colors and structures, bringing to life something truly unique and irreplaceable that showcases the vast versatility of Dekton. This symphony of form and matter captures the eye of all who embrace it for countertops, walls, ceilings, facades, outdoor spaces, and more.”

About Nina Magon

Renowned for creating spectacular spaces, Nina Magon, founder and principal of the Nina Magon Studio, is a multifaceted interior designer who delivers luxurious residential, commercial, and hospitality projects, including a curated collection of lifestyle product designs. Her edgy and daring aesthetic infuses each design with her signature style by using bold elements, color, and timeless modernity.

Nina creates uniquely luxurious spaces and pieces inspired by worldly cultures, which excite the senses and deliver excellence to her discerning clientele. Nina has received accolades and global recognition from features in distinguished publications such as Architectural Digest, Elle Décor, Interior Design Magazine, The Robb Report, Wall Street Journal and many more, for her exquisite collection of work. https://ninamagon.com

About Dekton® by Cosentino

Dekton® by Cosentino is a revolutionary and innovative ultra-compact surface for architecture and design. It is a sophisticated mixture of minerals made with Sinterized Particle Technology (TSP), and a unique ultra-compaction process.

Its unique set of superior technical properties, such as resistance to UV rays, scratches, stains and thermal shock, and very low water absorption, make Dekton® the perfect surface for a wide range of applications, both indoors and outdoors (facades, paving, cladding, worktops, sinks, etc.). It is manufactured in large-format slabs (up to 320 cm x 144 cm) in five different thicknesses (0.4cm, 0.8 cm, 1.2 cm, 2 cm and 3 cm).

As part of our commitment to sustainability and a circular economic model, all Dekton® colors incorporate recycled materials from the product’s own manufacturing process. In 2016, Cosentino obtained an Environmental Product Declaration for Dekton®. In 2020, Dekton® earned the Carbon Neutral product certification for its entire color portfolio, standing out as the only cradle-to-grave carbon-neutral surface. Dekton® brand offers a 25-year warranty. https://www.cosentino.com/dekton/

