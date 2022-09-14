LanzaTech CEO Highlights Company Role as a Synthetic Biology Leader at White House Event Celebrating Biotechnology

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech NZ, Inc. (“LanzaTech”), an innovative Carbon Capture and Transformation (“CCT”) company that transforms waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products that people use in their daily lives, today announced that Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech participated in the Summit on Biotechnology & Biomanufacturing for the American Bioeconomy today at The White House. Dr. Holmgren met with Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese, Acting Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Dr. Holmgren was invited to The White House to brief the President's national economic and security advisors, on the progress LanzaTech has made in leveraging biotechnology and biomanufacturing for a safe, secure, and sustainable U.S. bioeconomy. U.S. Government agency leaders, Members of Congress, industry, academic, and non-governmental leaders – representing a range of bio-sectors from around the United States also participated.



Dr. Holmgren led by commending the President on issuing the recent biotechnology and biomanufacturing Executive Order, which acknowledges that successfully scaling innovation takes an all-of-government approach. “We cannot underestimate the importance of coordination between programs, departments and agencies in accelerating commercialization, impact and, importantly, education and access,” she said.

LanzaTech is leading by example and Dr. Holmgren told the gathered crowd that she has set a grand challenge for her company. She said, "We believe that by 2040, every U.S. consumer, regardless of where they are from or how much they earn, will have direct access to a sustainable version of every product they purchase. We must not let sustainable products be limited to the wealthy.”

LanzaTech currently operates three commercial facilities that convert industrial emissions into ethanol. This ethanol is then used to make clothing, packaging, aviation fuel, fragrances, cleaning products, and detergents, many of which are available today for public consumption.

Holmgren's vision is quickly becoming a reality. With LanzaTech’s scaled technology, their pipeline of global production plants is expected to reach around 200 million gallons of annual production capacity and 1 million tons of annual CO 2 mitigation in the next 3 years.

At the Summit, Holmgren said, "Thanks in large part to ambitious programs and funding assistance from key government agencies and collaboration with the US National Labs, we have built a comprehensive suite of genetic, synthetic biology tools and AI-based models that allow us for the first time, to precisely engineer such biological factories to enable production of over 100 different chemicals." The CCT company has partnered with major global consumer products companies or brands that want these materials in their supply chains to reduce their own climate impacts.

“To successfully transition away from virgin fossil inputs, we need scalable alternatives, and I believe biotechnology can be the engine that drives this change. This new carbon economy market opportunity represents trillions of dollars, and can bring jobs, particularly in manufacturing, to rural communities around the world,” Holmgren said.

The IRA and the Executive Order to launch a National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative provides the foundation to "dream bigger and act bolder," Holmgren said. "We are already showing the world how to use nature to heal itself, and biotechnology holds the key.”

LanzaTech will continue to collaborate with more partners to create a post pollution future, where waste carbon and biotechnology make the things we use in our daily lives.

Dr. Jennifer Holmgren’s remarks can be found at www.LanzaTech.com.

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech harnesses the power of biology and big data to create climate-safe materials and fuels. With expertise in synthetic biology, bioinformatics, artificial intelligence and machine learning coupled with engineering, LanzaTech has created a platform that converts waste carbon into new everyday products that would otherwise come from virgin fossil resources. LanzaTech’s first two commercial scale gas fermentation plants have produced over 30 million gallons of ethanol, which is the equivalent of offsetting the release of over 150,000 metric tons of CO 2 into the atmosphere. Additional plants are under construction globally. LanzaTech is based in Illinois, USA.

As previously announced LanzaTech has entered into a merger agreement for a business combination transaction with AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: AMCI). Upon closing, the combined company is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LNZA”.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial, of LanzaTech. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of LanzaTech. Although LanzaTech believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, LanzaTech cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “intends” or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are based on projections prepared by, and are the responsibility of, LanzaTech’s management. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of LanzaTech, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. New risk factors that may affect actual results or outcomes emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all such risk factors, nor can LanzaTech assess the impact of all such risk factors on its business, or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements attributable to LanzaTech or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. LanzaTech undertakes no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Media Contact - LanzaTech

Freya Burton, Chief Sustainability Officer

lanzatechPR@icrinc.com

freya@lanzatech.com

Investor Relations Contact - LanzaTech

Omar El-Sharkawy

Director, Corporate Development

LanzatechIR@icrinc.com