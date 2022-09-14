Turntide Technologies Electrifies 300,000 Commercial Vehicles, a New Company Milestone

/EIN News/ -- Novi, MI, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Battery Show - Turntide Technologies Inc. (“Turntide”), developer of breakthrough sustainability and electrification technologies, today announced it achieved a significant milestone with more than 300,000 vehicles now using its electric powertrain components and batteries across its combined customer base.

“As we continue to scale our EV powertrain capabilities, this achievement reflects the broad spectrum of vehicles and equipment embracing electrification,” said Chris Pennison, senior vice president of operations for Turntide’s transport business unit. “While passenger cars have become the most recognized adopters of electrification, Turntide is partnering with commercial, industrial, and specialist vehicle OEMs to transition from fossil fuel combustion to fully electric, zero-emission powertrains.”

Turntide’s suite of electrification components, including batteries, inverters, motors, pumps, and thermal components, are currently in use in a broad range of vehicle types, including off-highway construction and agricultural vehicles, material handling, trucks, buses, 2-3-and 4-wheel passenger and last-mile delivery vehicles, marine, rail, and hypercars.

Driven by aggressive global climate targets and a changing regulatory landscape, vehicle manufacturers are accelerating their electrification strategies.

"Traditionally, commercial vehicle manufacturers have faced barriers to electrification, including power, performance, and total cost of ownership," said Mark Cox, general manager of Turntide's transport business unit. "Both the maturation of technologies and recent advances in battery technologies are clearing new pathways for success. Electric machines are now on par with their combustion engine counterparts with added benefits of minimal service and maintenance costs, no exhaust fumes, and increased after-hours/noise-restricted work opportunities."

Last year, Turntide acquired three top electric vehicle component suppliers: AVID Technologies, Hyperdrive Innovation, and BorgWarner Gateshead, combining them as Turntide's transport business unit. This division of Turntide brings more than 60 years of electrification expertise and technologies to its long-term relationships with high-profile customers, including Hitachi Rail, Limach, RS Sailing, Snorkel, and JCB.

Turntide partners with its customers to design, develop and manufacture electrification solutions bespoke to each vehicle's unique needs. From initial concepting to prototyping to validation, Turntide’s end-to-end approach reduces supply chain risks and speeds time to market by working with a single supplier.

About Turntide

Turntide Technologies Inc. invents and scales breakthrough technologies to accelerate electrification and sustainable operations for energy-intensive industries. Turntide’s integrated, open systems support commercial and industrial vehicles, building operations, and agriculture to optimize how the world uses energy. Turntide enables companies to lead their industries by attacking energy waste at every level and operating smarter for accelerated growth. For more information, visit https://turntide.com/ or follow the company on YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

