CogniSure AI Announces Solution Partnership With Duck Creek Technologies for Transforming Unstructured Submission Data Into Risk Insights

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CogniSure Submission Ingestion API allows commercial insurance carriers quicker access to risk insights buried in submission emails and attachments such as Loss Runs and SOVs.

CogniSure AI, an Illinois-based corporation, has entered into partnership with market-leading insurance software provider Duck Creek Technologies, which allows insurance companies to exponentially gain underwriting efficiencies while enhancing their risk decision-making capabilities. CogniSure AI's algorithms extract data from complex submission documents such as applications, schedules, SOVs and loss runs into structured formats and further derive risk insights for underwriter consumption. Duck Creek customers can easily integrate CogniSure AI's Submission Ingestion APIs through its Marketplace.

With ever-increasing risk complexity and customer expectations, it's important that underwriters focus their time on risk assessment and nurturing relationships rather than manually extracting and aggregating data buried in PDF/Excel documents attached to submissions.

PropertyCasualty360 reported that commercial insurers receive roughly 100 million submissions each year; as such, underwriters are extremely selective as to which risks they are willing to work. A majority of the commercial submissions come in emails, and unstructured data is one of the biggest challenges to digitization of commercial underwriting operations.

"Unstructured Data ingestion is a big challenge for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers, and we are excited to have CogniSure AI join the Duck Creek solution partner ecosystem. CogniSure AI drives significant operational efficiencies and helps underwriters make better risk decisions by providing access to data that is buried in unstructured documents," said Robert Fletcher, Head of Global Partnerships at Duck Creek.

Sai Raman, Founder & CEO, CogniSure, said, "We're really excited to roll out our submission intake solution for Duck Creek customers. We believe it's a tremendous opportunity to complement the Duck Creek platform and drive the automation of underwriting submission processes. We have invested significantly to pre-train our solution through large volumes of insurance documents such as loss runs and schedules to make it production ready and deliver best-in-class precision and responsiveness."

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information - LinkedIn and Twitter.

About CogniSure

The CogniSure AI platform provides actionable insights from unstructured data buried in insurance documents such as submissions, loss runs, policies, and schedules. Created by insurance professionals, CogniSure goes beyond data extraction and provides unrivaled insights to address the complexity of insurance document processing. Learn more at www.cognisure.ai.

