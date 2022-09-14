2022 Medical Assistants Recognition Week: Founding Organization Announces 'Medical Assistants Are MAGIC' Theme

The American Association of Medical Assistants® releases observation suggestions to commemorate medical assistants' contribution to health care on October 17-21

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA), the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, will celebrate Medical Assistants Recognition Week (MARWeek) with the theme "Medical Assistants Are MAGIC: Medical Assistants Give Incredible Care." The national appreciation week will take place October 17-21, and medical assistants across the country will be honored on Medical Assistants Recognition Day, Wednesday, October 19.

This year's theme, "Medical Assistants Are MAGIC," spotlights the spectacular care provided by medical assistants as multiskilled medical professionals. The theme honors medical assistants' versatility and commitment to excellence, ensuring quality patient-centered health care.

"MARWeek is a special time for patients, providers and employers to celebrate and recognize medical assistants as vital members of the outpatient care team," says Deborah Novak, CMA (AAMA), 2021-2022 vice president of the AAMA. "Credentialed medical assistants are multiskilled professionals who are trained to provide safe, compassionate, and quality patient care."

MARWeek offers employers, medical assistants and CMAs (AAMA)® an opportunity to recognize medical assistants' contributions to health care delivery effectiveness. Here are suggestions for ways to observe the week:

Implement new policies for medical assisting staff training, educational assistance, benefits, flex time or other new programs.

Hold a special medical assisting training seminar on company time.

Dedicate the October issue of your practice newsletter to your medical assisting staff, recognizing exceptional efforts and overall contributions.

Offer to display the MARWeek poster in a prominent place in your practice.

To access all materials, including observance suggestions, logos and a poster, visit the AAMA website: https://www.aama-ntl.org/news/marweek.

The AAMA created MARWeek to recognize medical assistants' contributions to health care delivery effectiveness. Medical assistants function as members of the health care delivery team and perform administrative and clinical procedures. With their unique versatility, medical assistants are proving to be the allied health professionals of choice for this decade and beyond. Medical assisting is one of the nation's careers growing much faster than average for all occupations, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For more information, please visit www.aama-ntl.org or call the AAMA directly at 800/228-2262.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF MEDICAL ASSISTANTS®

The American Association of Medical Assistants®, the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, was established in 1956 and serves the interests of more than 92,000 medical assisting professionals. The American Association of Medical Assistants provides quality resources and educational opportunities for medical assistants by offering certification, advocacy for quality patient-centered health care, credential acknowledgment and scope-of-practice protection. For more information, visit www.aama-ntl.org.

