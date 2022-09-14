Spartan® RV Chassis Attends 2022 Hershey RV Show, Highlights Tech-Forward Steering Wheel Design with Integrated Digital Dash

The Tri-Pod Steering Wheel is the latest Spartan RV Chassis innovation, designed to merge safety and convenience for a luxury ride

/EIN News/ -- NOVI, Mich., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan RV Chassis, a go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF), will display its new Tri-Pod Steering Wheel, a sophisticated hub for driving features and instrumentation that enhances safety and convenience by placing controls at the driver’s fingertips, at the 2022 Hershey RV Show, America’s Largest RV Show, in Hershey, Pennsylvania, September 14 – 18.



Focused on enabling a more effortless engagement with technology, the Tri-Pod Steering Wheel is the latest in a series of innovative Spartan RV Chassis technologies, engineered exclusively for luxury motorcoaches. In May, the go-to-market brand launched Premier Drive™, a proprietary chassis system that delivers superior handling for the ultimate luxury ride. The system features an all-new Independent Front Suspension, complete with custom-tuned shocks for bump absorption and best-in-class wheel cut for outstanding maneuverability.

“We believe luxury means safety – you should never have to sacrifice one for the other,” said Steve Guillaume, President of Shyft Specialty Vehicles. “Introducing new innovation like the Tri-Pod Steering Wheel and our Premier Drive proprietary chassis system is part of how we deliver on our mission of providing systems and solutions that give our customers peace of mind, so they can enjoy the journey as much as the destination.”

Now standard on certain 2023 Entegra, Foretravel and Newmar motorcoach models, the Tri-Pod Steering Wheel integrates with a 15 in anti-glare digital dash that is custom designed for the RV customer to meet their specific display/operational needs. The digital dash can also receive notifications from the Spartan® RV Chassis Advanced Protection System™, a suite of comprehensive safety technology.

The Tri-Pod Steering Wheel’s features and placement differ between motorcoach manufacturers, but can include windshield wiper controls, phone and media controls, steering assist functions, graphic instrument cluster navigation, cruise control, and more.

“This addition to our product portfolio will offer RV owners a convenient information management center that enriches their luxury driving experience, further integrating them with our technologies and their environment,” said Guillaume.

At the Hershey RV Show, attendees can learn more about the Tri-Pod Steering Wheel, Premier Drive and other Spartan RV Chassis OEM offerings by meeting with team representatives at booth 504 on the event’s public days, Sept. 14-17 from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands includes Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan® RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,800 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $992 million in 2021. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com .

