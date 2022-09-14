Future Appoints Claire Blunt as Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Publishing , the global platform for specialist media, has today announced the appointment of Claire Blunt as Chief Operating Officer.



Claire is currently Chief Advertising Officer and CEO of International for the Guardian Media Group. Prior to joining the Guardian Media Group, Claire was Chief Financial, Operations & Data Officer for Hearst Europe, having joined Hearst as CFO of the UK operations in 2015. She also held a number of senior roles in retail and consumer businesses earlier in her career.

Claire will join Future on 7th November 2022.

Zillah Byng-Thorne, CEO of Future, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Claire Blunt to Future as Chief Operating Officer. Claire holds extensive experience in senior roles at both The Guardian and Hearst, as well as in the retail sector, meaning she is a great fit for our business and will contribute a wealth of vital knowledge to support our continued success and global expansion.”

Claire Blunt, COO of Future, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Future plc, a business I have long admired and respected. I am very much looking forward to working with such a talented team and to take on the exciting and key role of COO. I can’t wait to get started on helping to execute Future’s strategy and to be a part of the future of Future!”

About Future

Connectors. Creators. Experience Makers.

Future is a global multi-platform media company and leading digital publisher, with scalable brands and diversified revenue streams. Every month, it connects over 400 million people worldwide with their passions, through expert content, world-class events, and cutting-edge proprietary technology. Every year Future attracts millions of consumers to its brands’ websites, magazines, events, and social spaces. Its factual production company Future Studios specializes in producing amazing content, enjoyed and shared by millions of people worldwide.

Its market-leading portfolio of over 240 brands spans technology, games, TV and entertainment, women’s lifestyle, luxury, wealth, knowledge, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors. Brands include: TechRadar, Gamesradar+, Tom’s Guide, CinemaBlend, Marie Claire, Decanter, Kiplinger, The Week, Guitar World, Digital Camera World, and Live Science. For more information visit: www.futureplc.com

