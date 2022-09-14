MGP Names Curtis Landherr Chief Legal Officer

/EIN News/ -- ATCHISON, Kan., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI: Nasdaq), a leading producer of distilled spirits, branded spirits and food ingredient solutions, has named attorney Curtis Landherr as its Chief Legal Officer.



Landherr brings over 25 years of law firm and in-house legal experience across a variety of industries to the new role, which he will start October 17, 2022. His expertise includes core competencies in litigation management, intellectual property, contracts and negotiations, insurance and risk management, mergers & acquisitions and commercial transactions.

Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Cirrus Aircraft headquartered in Duluth, Minn., where he created, managed and grew the legal function beginning in 2014.

Prior to Cirrus Aircraft, Landherr was Vice President and General Counsel for the North American subsidiaries of Dutch-based CSM (renamed Corbion in June 2013), a global leader in green biochemicals and private-label bakery products and ingredients. Before that, he served as Assistant General Counsel at Garmin, a world leader in Global Positioning System (GPS) consumer electronics in Olathe, Kan., where he served as a senior member of the legal department and led support for several legal functions from 2004-2011.

“Curtis is joining MGP at a pivotal time as we experience significant growth across all our businesses and anticipate future investments to support both acquisitions and organic growth,” said David Colo, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We welcome his background in multi-national corporations and experience building and managing in-house legal departments.”

Landherr has been an active contributor to the corporate legal profession, serving on the board of the Mid-America Chapter of the Association of Corporate Counsel from 2005 to 2009 and as its president in 2007. He also supports community organizations such as the Zeitgeist Foundation in Duluth, where he served on the board for three years until 2020. Landherr was a member of the board of directors of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City for five years, including a term as board president from 2014-2015.

He received a J.D. degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law and began his career at litigation firm Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice, LLC, in Kansas City, Mo. Landherr is admitted to the Missouri Bar, Kansas Bar and Minnesota Bar.

About MGP

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading producer of premium distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions. Since 1941, we have combined our expertise and energy aimed at formulating excellence, bringing product ideas to life collaboratively with our customers.

As one of the largest distillers in the U.S., MGP’s offerings include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins, and vodkas, which are created at the intersection of science and imagination, for customers of all sizes, from crafts to multinational brands. With U.S. distilleries in Kentucky, Indiana and Kansas, and bottling operations in Missouri, Ohio and Northern Ireland, MGP has the infrastructure and expertise to create on any scale.

MGP’s branded spirits portfolio covers a wide spectrum of brands in every segment, including iconic brands from Luxco, which was founded in 1958 by the Lux Family. Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our branded spirits mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco’s award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from five distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and the historic Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Green Hat Gin, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands.

In addition, our Ingredient Solutions segment offers specialty proteins and starches that help customers harness the power of plants and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products.

The transformation of American grain into something more is in the soul of our people, products, and history. We’re devoted to unlocking the creative potential of this extraordinary resource. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

