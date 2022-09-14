Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,460 in the last 365 days.

Pro-Life Physician Addresses Pro-Choice Concerns in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of the Dobbs decision in which the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, medical organizations and journals are restating their positions favorable to abortion.

"Whose life is more important?" is a pervasive concern of abortion supporters, writes family physician Sheila Page, D.O., in the fall issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

As a result of the recent legal changes, some argue that doctors will be unable or hesitant to perform necessary procedures because of the fear of criminal charges. Dr. Page points out: "Procedures needed to save the life of the mother [such as removing a tubal pregnancy] are specifically defined not to be abortions. An early delivery necessary to protect a mother's life is not an abortion, as every effort is made to preserve the infant's life if possible as well as that of the mother."

Concerning the claim that giving birth is more dangerous than legal abortion, Dr. Page responds that the numbers are not comparable: "Abortion mortality is actually completely unknown, as the only ones tracking abortion mortality are abortionists who have a vested interest in not reporting honest numbers."

"It seems that some physicians give little or no consideration to the ethics of abortion, which is often referred to as a medical treatment or a 'reproductive right,'" she states. "Many physicians do not agree with this view but will not speak out because of fear of professional backlash by the abortion-friendly medical societies."

Dr. Page's view is that "the medical profession's eagerness to protect abortion practices reflects a disturbing inversion wherein the ones we trust to be healers are using medical tools to terminate rather than protect life."

She concludes that "the calling of a physician is to be a guardian of health and life, not an agent of death."

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


You just read:

Pro-Life Physician Addresses Pro-Choice Concerns in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.