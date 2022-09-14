Stem Cell Therapy Market worth $558 million by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Stem Cell Therapy Industry Report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, market growth and future estimations.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Cell Therapy Market is projected to reach USD 558 million by 2027 from USD 257 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Key drivers of the stem cell therapy market include increase in stem cell research funding, expanding number of clinical trials related to stem cell therapies, and growing number of GMP-certified cell therapy production facilities. However, high costs associated with the development of stem cell therapy along with the ethical concerns related to embryonic stem cells are likely to hamper the market growth to a certain extent.

Stem Cell Therapy Market

155 – Tables

43 – Figures

166 – Pages

The adipose tissue-derived MSCs segment dominates the cell source market in the stem cell therapy through 2020-2027.

The global stem cell therapy market is segmented into adipose tissue-derived MSCs (mesenchymal stem cells), bone marrow-derived MSCs, placenta/umbilical cord-derived MSCs, and other cell sources. Adipose-derived stem cell tissues can be obtained easily and also possess a variety of the regenerative properties similar to other mesenchymal stem cells/tissues. These cells are multipotent and are easy to isolate & harvest; these qualities have collectively rendered the adipose tissue-derived MSCs segment highest revenue in 2021.

In 2021, the musculoskeletal disorders ranked first in terms of revenue in the stem cell therapy market.

Based on therapeutic application, the global stem cell therapy market is segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wounds & injuries, cardiovascular diseases, surgeries, inflammatory & autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and other therapeutic applications. In 2021, the musculoskeletal disorders application segment accounted for the largest share of the stem cell therapy market. Increasing market availability of stem cell-based therapeutic products across major markets and the growing patient preference for effective & early treatment strategies are driving the growth of this segment.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the stem cell therapy market in 2021.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the stem cell therapy market during the forecast period. Japan and South Korea are the key revenue contributors of the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market. Favorable government support for product approvals and the presence of major players in these countries are anticipated to drive the regional market growth.

The stem cell therapy market is consolidated in nature with prominent players in the stem cell therapy market include Smith+Nephew (UK), MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Anterogen Co., Ltd. (South Korea), CORESTEM (South Korea), Pharmicell Co., Ltd. (South Korea), NuVasive, Inc. (US), RTI Surgical (US), AlloSource (US), JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Japan), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl (Italy), Orthofix (US), Regrow Biosciences Pvt Ltd. (India), and STEMPEUTICS RESEARCH PVT LTD. (India).

