Momentum Continues to Grow for Sheriff Villanueva's Re-Election Campaign

/EIN News/ -- SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva announces additional endorsements by law enforcement agencies and labor unions including the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (Local 13), Culver City POA, Hawthorne POA, National Latino Peace Officers Association, and the Los Angeles Metropolitan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Additional endorsements this month include Torrance Mayor, George Chen; La Verne Councilmember, Meshal Kashifalghita; and The Compton Herald.

"To continue to see my fellow law enforcement agencies rally behind me gives me confidence that the work we have done over the past four years is working and that they believe in my leadership to continue progressive change. I am also proud to have the endorsement of the hard working women and men of the International Longshore Union. The harbor is not only an economic engine, it is a symbol of the best of our region- good people, hard workers," said Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

"Sheriff Villanueva is the type of leader we need. He is transparent, accountable, and his popularity is on the rise. On behalf of over 9,500 union members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, Local 13 is proud to endorse Sheriff Villanueva for a second term," said Ramon Ponce de Leon, President of Local 13.

As the campaign heats up, Sheriff Villanueva still leads in fundraising and took part in two debates against Former Long Beach Police Chief, Robert Luna: the Sherman Oaks Homeowners Association presented by FOX 11 News and KBLA 1580.

The next debate will be held on Wednesday, September 21, at the Skirball Cultural Center and is co-sponsored by The Los Angeles Times, FOX Los Angeles, Univision and KPCC. You can tune in live for the Sheriff's debate at 6pm PST on FOX.

Sheriff Villanueva's plan for his second term will focus on five key components:

Reduce Crime , especially violent crime. End the social experiment of defunding the police. End the hiring freeze, and begin to get more cops and detectives on the street. If the Board of Supervisors won't do it, it will be taken to the ballot.

, especially violent crime. End the social experiment of defunding the police. End the hiring freeze, and begin to get more cops and detectives on the street. If the Board of Supervisors won't do it, it will be taken to the ballot. Expand the internationally recognized Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST). Support the city's unhoused in getting the help they need while regulating public space.

Support the city's unhoused in getting the help they need while regulating public space. Dismantle the Homeless Industrial Complex and use those valuable resources to fund proven methods to treat drug addiction and mental health.

and use those valuable resources to fund proven methods to treat drug addiction and mental health. Build a Regional Coalition led by local communities to improve our regional ability to treat mental health. This means re-opening the mental health facilities Sacramento politicians shut down over the last 25 years.

led by local communities to improve our regional ability to treat mental health. This means re-opening the mental health facilities Sacramento politicians shut down over the last 25 years. Create a Regional Collaborative, Multi-Agency Collaborative Taskforce to address political corruption in Southern California.

