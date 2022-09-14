Future of Proposed Waste-to-Energy Facility in Victoria in Doubt

A $48.2 million grant for the proposed waste-to-energy facility in Victoria's east was granted by former prime minister Scott Morrison; however, that grant is now under review.

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the leading provider of waste management services Melbourne-wide, Waste Sense, construction of the waste-to-energy facility in Gippsland was expected to begin this year after the government announced the grant to Japanese-owned company Opal Australia Paper, under the Modern Manufacturing Initiative.

The project was pitched to burn kerbside rubbish to power the paper mill at Maryvale in the Latrobe Valley. The federal Labor government is currently reviewing 17 grants that were approved before the election. Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic said the review was to ensure money being spent was in the national interest, not political interests.

Since being announced, the $600 million project has raised concerns from environmental advocacy group Environment Australia around the plant's emissions. The plant would use controlled combustion to convert non-hazardous kerbside waste to energy.

Waste Sense explains that the proposed facility is based on technology already being used in Europe, with sophisticated scrubbing systems designed to prevent adverse impacts to humans or the environment. While it would emit greenhouse gases, it would also prevent methane emissions from landfill.

Energy from waste technologies were flagged as potentially viable methods of managing waste in Australia in support of the former government's aim to become a completely circular economy over the coming decades. As an emerging sector, Waste Sense says there has been significant political, economic and regulatory challenges, but also opportunity for investors, industrialists and the National Electricity Market.

Waste-to-energy incorporates technology to convert waste that would otherwise go to landfill into energy or energy-carrying products, explains Waste Sense. The sector has struggled to gain traction in Australia for a range of reasons, including a lack of knowledge and information, opposition from communities situated near proposed projects, as well as a lack of coordinated policy and regulation.

