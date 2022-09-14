Global Residential Boiler Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $13,849.4 Million and Grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the Analysis Timeframe 2021-2028 [181-Pages] | Affirmed by Research Dive

The global residential boiler market is expected to witness significant growth during the analysis timeframe, due to the rising incorporation of new technologies by manufacturers to develop energy-efficient boilers. Based on technology, the condensing sub-segment is predicted to be the most profitable. Regionally, the Europe region is expected to dominate the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global residential boiler market is envisioned to generate a revenue of $13,849.4 million and rise at a CAGR of 6.4% throughout the estimated period from 2021 to 2028.

As per our analysts, with the rising involvement of the government in setting up regulations for energy utilization for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, the residential boiler market is expected to experience progressive growth during the analysis period. Besides, the increasing incorporation of new technologies by manufacturers to develop energy-efficient boilers is further predicted to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the residents are searching for innovative technologies for saving money and energy by setting IoT on their boilers or water heaters is the factor expected to create wide investment opportunities for the market over the estimated period.

Segments of the Residential Boiler Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on fuel type, technology, and region.

Fuel Type: Gas Fired Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The gas-fired sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $8,008.5 million throughout the estimated timeframe. This is mainly due to the high utilization of gas-fired boilers because of less energy utilization and fewer emissions. Moreover, the increasing greenhouse gas emissions and their harmful impacts on the environment are generating higher demand for effective and renewable boilers which is expected to fortify the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period.

Technology: Condensing Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The condensing sub-segment is projected to garner a revenue of $11,072.2 million during the analysis timeframe. The increasing utilization of condensing boilers due to its numerous benefits such as improved control, increased efficiency, and many more are expected to upsurge the growth of the market sub-segment throughout the forecast period.

Region: Europe Region to Have Extensive Growth Opportunities

The Europe region of the residential boiler market is predicted to generate a revenue of $4,881.9 million over the forecast timeframe. The growing demand for the most reliable and effective boilers from residents to meet the required environmental regulations is predicted to drive the regional growth of the market during the estimated period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Residential Boiler Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had an undesirable impact on the residential boiler market, likewise in several other industries. This is mainly due to the disruption in supply networks and services all across the world because of the stringent guidelines imposed by the governments of many nations. However, post-pandemic, the adoption of different tactics and strategies such as collaborations by leading manufacturers to obtain more market share is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the residential boiler market include

Viessmann Manufacturing Company Inc. SPX Corporation DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. Ariston Thermo SpA Thermax Limited A.O. Smith NORITZ Corporation Lennox International Burnham Holdings, Inc. Robert Bosch GmbH

These players are broadly working on the development of new business strategies such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and product development to acquire a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in January 2022, Bosch Thermotechnology, a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient heating products and hot water solutions in Europe announced the launch of its line of products named IDS Light, IDS Premium Connected, and Climate 5000 ductless system mini-split heat pump. These three products are designed to offer accessibility to high-quality systems to boost connectivity and provide installation guidance, easy warranty registration, troubleshooting, and remote monitoring of high-quality heating, cooling, and hot water systems.

Further, the report also presents other important aspects including product portfolio, the financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, and the latest strategic development.

More about Residential Boiler Market:

