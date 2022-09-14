Online Marketplace Temu Leverages on PDD Network To Secure Best Deals For Consumers

Submit Release
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temu announced today that it will leverage on the supply-chain efficiencies built up by sister e-commerce platform PDD to deliver the most competitive value to consumers.

Launched in the US in September 2022, Temu was created with the goal of empowering consumers by giving them access to a broad range of carefully curated products at ultra-competitive prices. Even though it is one of the newest online marketplaces in the world, Temu has access to one of the most sophisticated supply chain networks in the world right from the start.

“We are fortunate to have access to deep expertise in supply chain management and execution through our sister company. This stands us in good stead to deliver an unparalleled shopping experience to our customers,” said a Temu spokesperson.

Both Temu and sister company PDD operate under Nasdaq-listed PDD, which has developed a network of suppliers and logistics partners whose speed at adopting innovation and adapting to changes in consumer behavior is unmatched. As of 2021, PDD had more than 11 million merchants serving the needs of close to 900 million users. In total, the platform handled 61 billion orders in 2021.

Suppliers to Temu must meet strict quality controls and can ensure the stability and quality of production. The website at www.temu.com features 15 major categories, including fashion, beauty and health, home and garden, jewelry and accessories, electronics, shoes and bags, sports and outdoors, pet supplies, office products, and more.

About Temu:
Temu is a global online marketplace featuring the widest selection of unique merchandise at hard-to-beat prices, made possible by sourcing and fulfillment capabilities built over the years. Created with the goal of empowering consumers, Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and logistics partners to curate a range of competitively priced products that meet wide-ranging needs.

