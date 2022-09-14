Glycerin Market Size Worth USD 12 Billion by 2030 at 15% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Glycerin Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Synthetic and Natural), by Application (Food, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals and others), and by Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Glycerin Market Information by Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 15% CAGR to reach USD 12 Billion by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Due to its combination of physical and chemical qualities, glycerin, also known as glycerol, is a technically adaptable chemical. A polyol chemical with a straightforward structure is glycerin. It is a sweet-tasting, colorless, odorless, viscous liquid that is non-toxic. Glycerides, which are lipids with a glycerol backbone, contain the glycerol backbone. Additionally, excellent chemical compatibility and ease of handling are crucial in many industrial applications. As a result, the need for refined glycerine is rising in various industries, including food production, chemical production, medicines, personal & home care, and other specialized uses with other oleochemicals such as fatty alcohols, fatty acids, and esters.

The human skin responds quite well to glycerin. It aids skin barrier repair, transepidermal water loss reduction, and lipid water barrier restoration. The most often used humectant in personal care products is glycerin. Pharmaceutical glycerin, also known as glycerol and glycerin, is an organic molecule primarily employed as an excipient in the pharmaceutical sector. Glycerin demonstrates several advantages in pharmaceutical and medical preparations, including enhancing lubrication, humectant, and smoothness. It is most frequently used to create expectorants, elixirs, cough syrups, and suppositories.

Report Scope:

Market Competitive Landscape:

The illustrious contenders in the glycerin market are:

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Due to its combination of physical and chemical qualities, glycerin, also known as glycerol, is a technically adaptable chemical. Additionally, excellent chemical compatibility and ease of handling are crucial in many industrial uses. As a result, the need for refined glycerine is rising in various industries, including food production, chemical production, medicines, personal & home care, and other specialized uses with other oleochemicals such as fatty alcohols, fatty acids, and esters.

Biodiesel producers are being forced to increase their production capacity due to the rising use of biodiesel as a fuel and the requirement for blending with petroleum diesel in some nations. Glycerin manufacturing has increased significantly over the world since it is a byproduct of the production of biodiesel. The market is expanding due to the rising use of glycerin in treating disorders that cause high eye pressure, like glaucoma, and during eye surgery. With other oleo compounds like fatty alcohols, fatty acids, and esters, there has also been an increase in the need for glycerin in many sectors and other specialized applications.

Market Restraints:

Biodiesel output is unclear in the majority of the major producing nations as a result of shifting demand trends. Variations in production would affect the downstream costs of glycerine, which is a crucial byproduct of the biodiesel synthesis process. Due to price changes, refiners have difficulties with production and sales profit margins. These elements are having an impact on the market expansion. However, it is anticipated that prices will stabilize within a specific price range due to ongoing technical developments. In the foreseeable future, it's anticipated that this restraint's effect will lessen. The availability of alternatives is anticipated to impede market expansion. Diethylene glycol, ceramides, oils, and butter are a few alternatives.

COVID 19 Analysis

One of the main sectors consuming glycerin was the beauty business, which was affected by the COVID-19 epidemic. Sales, purchases, and usage plummeted in many different beauty areas due to months of lockdowns, international travel restrictions, and retail shop closures. However, because of its increased use in hand sanitizers, cleansers, handwash, and detergents, the demand for glycerin grew in end-user sectors like medical and personal care during the pandemic. These hand sanitizers and antiseptics contain glycerol as one of their main ingredients. The World Health Organization advises the use of glycerol in sanitizers.

These glycerols are mostly employed in the production of ethanol and hydrogen peroxide. Glycerol usage for 0.5% is advised in areas with tropical climates. The development of glycerin sanitizer is supporting this market's expansion. The glycerin market is now facing a few obstacles, in any case. It is a time when glycerin is receiving more exposure. Glycerin will be more in demand across various sectors in the future years. In the upcoming years, the market will experience an unprecedented demand rate. Due to increased production, glycerine is also widely available. This market is growing quickly in developing countries. Investments will increase due to the rising demand for glycerin in developing countries.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market includes food, personal care products, and pharmaceuticals. By type, the market includes synthetic and natural.

Regional Insights

Due to growing nations like China, India, and Japan, the Asia-Pacific region had the lion's share of the global glycerin industry. One of the biggest consumers of glycerin is China. One of the industries in the nation with the greatest growth is personal care and cosmetics. The Chinese cosmetics and personal care market has expanded favorably and now includes various industries, including makeup, skincare, haircare, personal hygiene, and perfumes. China's cosmetics market has been steadily expanding in recent years due to rising premium product demand and an increase in the proportion of working women.

