Viyya Technologies, Inc. - Update to Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- Sackets Harbor, NY, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viyya Technologies, (OTC Pink: VYOND) (“CurrentC” or the “Company”) a developer of energy management platforms and related infrastructure wishes to update its shareholders on the strategies it intends to implement regarding market positioning and its vision for the future.

Yesterday, FINRA effectuated a reverse stock split of our common stock. The split opens up a pathway for the Company to move forward in a new direction, which will allow for exciting opportunities in the energy marketplace. Along with this split, the Company has changed its name from Viyya Technologies Inc. to CurrentC Power Corporation. In connection with the Company’s name change and reverse split, we requested a new trading symbol, which will be released by FINRA in approximately twenty business days.

In a constantly changing world where Climate Change has become a major focus, management believes that green energy will play a major role in many new markets, from healthcare to financial services. CurrentC Power hopes to become a major player in the support of these markets. We believe that CurrentC Power and its partner companies are well positioned to take advantage of the natural multimodal blend of energy within microgrids and Information Technology (IT) services within these market sectors.

CurrentC has been reviewing the markets since its FINRA submission back in December. On December 22, 2021, we announced the Company had executed a Letter of Intent which gave us further insight into this new industry. Unfortunately, the acquisition was never finalized due to market power pricing and the utilization of fossil fuels in the model.

We are now moving forward with projects that include all Distributed Energy Resources (DERs). The Company believes these renewables will be the basis of our energy generation. Whenever possible, we will blend other alternate generation sources that clearly show a path of utilizing Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) technologies. We believe CurrentC Power Corporation has a moral and ethical responsibility to our environment as well as to our shareholders.

We will be releasing additional information on these project sites, generation sources and the energy management platform over the course of the next few weeks. A new website will follow which will include relationships with new generation sources as well as further information into our data center processing platforms. Please note, blockchain technologies can be a hazard to our environment and the local utility grid if not configured properly. CurrentC and its partners understand the energy and power grid environment and we believe we may be one of the first companies appropriately enabling these new solutions.

We thank you for your support and look forward to new and exciting opportunities in the future!

