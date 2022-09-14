BOS’ Supply Chain Division Receives an Order in the amount of $2.7 million

/EIN News/ -- RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) announced today that its Supply Chain Division has received an order for an amount of $2.7 million from an Israeli defense-industry customer.



Avidan Zelicovski, BOS’ President, stated: “This is an order from an existing Israeli customer for delivery through the year 2023. It is an addition to orders totaling $1.1 million that this client has placed since the beginning of the year. This order demonstrates the strong added value of our supply chain services to manufacturers from the defense industry. The Supply Chain division’s backlog has now increased to a record level of $20.2 million, as compared to a backlog of $8.9 million in September 2021.”

About BOS

BOS provides services and systems for inventory production and management in three channels:

Services – The Supply Chain division provides inventory procurement and kitting.

Integration – the RFID division provides off-the-shelf software and equipment to track and manage inventory in the production floor and warehouse.

Development – the Intelligent Robotics division develops and builds custom-made robotic cells for the industrial and logistic processes.



Contact: Eyal Cohen, CEO

+972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com

