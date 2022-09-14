Butyl Rubber Market is estimated to be US$ 6463.33 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2030 - By PMI

Global Butyl Rubber Market, By Product (Chlorinated Butyl Rubber, Regular Butyl Rubber, Halogenated Butyl Rubber, Brominated Butyl Rubber, and Others), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Adhesives & Sealants, Tires & Tubes, Wires & Cables, and Others), and Others, and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

/EIN News/ -- Covina, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Butyl Rubber is an elastomeric polymer. Butyl rubber is widely used in sealants and adhesives where it acts as a modifiers and as a primary binders. Butyl rubber are used as a sealant and adhesives in the lamination, carpentry, plastic tiles attachment, shoe manufacturer, tapes, valve cement, ceramics and flooring adhesives. Butyl rubber are also used as a consumer products in making gum base in chewing gums, for sports goods, electrical packing, etc. Butyl rubber are used in construction industry for improvement of cement and sealant tapes and improving weather ability of asphalt. Butyl rubber are used in industries in the formulations for condenser packaging, conveyor belts and tank linings. Butyl rubber are used mostly in automotive sectors in making of tires, inner tubes. Butyl rubber is capable of producing more tubeless tires with air retaining capacity. Butyl rubber is high in demand in healthcare sector for protection of sterile pharmaceutical products from contamination during usage. Butyl rubber are used in stoppers, injection vials, seals for infusion containers, etc. Due to wide variety of applications the demand for butyl rubber has been increased. Asia Pacific has become the largest butyl rubber manufacturer region in the world due to increase in automotive sectors. Global Butyl Rubber Market accounted for US$ 4207.7 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6463.33 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.8%.

Key Highlights:

In 2017, Reliance Industries & Russian petrochemical Sibur, has signed an agreement to set up Butyl Rubber which will be the first unit in South Asia’s at Jamnagar in Gujarat. The unit set up at Reliance Industries Ltd., will be able to produce around 60,000 tonnes of halogenated butyl rubber every year under the RSEPL (Reliance Sibur Elastomers Pvt. Ltd.) in which the Reliance Industries will owns about 74.9% & Sibur to 25.1% in Butyl Rubber production.

In 2013, TOLYATTIKAUCHUK which is the subsidiary of Russian petrochemical company Sibur, has commissioned 3rd butyl rubber separation line which will upgrade the production facility, improving equipment reliability, reducing environmental impact and increasing design capacity. The new line will achieve the consistently high yield product and quality. Around 70% of butyl rubber by TOLYATTIKAUCHUK will exported to importers like Canada, USA, France, Belgium, Korea, Turkey, Indonesia, Poland and other countries.

Analyst View:

Butyl Rubber innovation is growing around the world, owing to recent advancements. Wide variety of applications in adhesives and sealants, wires and cables, tires and tubes, pharmaceutical products, etc., has increased the demand of Butyl Rubber in market. Rise in automotive sector due to transportation and urbanization has increased demand for butyl rubber as it is used widely due to its excellent properties. Use of butyl rubber in pharmaceutical like in manufacturing of blood collection tubes, caps, stoppers has driven the growth in market. However, the newly advanced techniques and wide variety of applications in mostly automotive industries has given rise in Butyl Rubber market growth. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Butyl Rubber Market accounted for US$ 4207.7 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6463.33 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.8%.The Global Butyl Rubber Market is segmented based on Product, Application and Region.

Based on Product, Global Butyl Rubber Market is segmented into Chlorinated Butyl Rubber, Regular Butyl Rubber, Halogenated Butyl Rubber, Brominated Butyl Rubber, and others.

Based on Application, Global Butyl Rubber Market is segmented into Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Adhesives & Sealants, Tires & Tubes, Wires & Cables, and others.

By Region, the Global Butyl Rubber Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Butyl Rubber Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Butyl Rubber Market includes, Japan Butyl Company, Reliance Industries Ltd., Lanxess AG, Kiran Rubber Industries Pvt. Ltd., INEOS AG, Huntsman International LLC., ExonMobil Chemical Co., China Petrochemical Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Arlanxeo, Sibur International GmbH, Timco Rubber, Zhejiang Cenway New Synthetic Materials Co. Ltd., SABIC, Eni S.p.A., etc.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

