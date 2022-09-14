Industrial Data Acquisitions Systems Market is estimated to be US$ 2.79 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period - By PMI

Global Industrial Data Acquisitions Systems Market, By Type (External Chassis and Modules, Plug-In Analog I/O Boards, and Software), By Application (Power Industry, Oil and Gas Industry, Water and Wastewater Industry, Chemical Industry) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

/EIN News/ -- Covina, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Data Acquisitions Systems Market accounted for US$ 1.6 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2.79 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.7%. Data acquisitions system is an information system that collects store and distribution information, this system consist of three main component sensors, signal conditioning circuit, analog-to-digital converters. The data acquisition system starts by measuring physical phenomena such as room temperature, light intensity, pressure in the chamber, etc. A transducer or sensor converts these physical phenomena into measurable electrical signals, usually current or voltage. DAQ systems accessibility the transmission of medical data and supply, improved quality care. Other factors such as rising investment in power transmission and distribution (T&D) sector, advancement in wireless communication technology and increasing industrial automation are expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

The report " Global Industrial Data Acquisitions Systems Market, By Type (External Chassis and Modules, Plug-In Analog I/O Boards, and Software), By Application (Power Industry, Oil and Gas Industry, Water and Wastewater Industry, Chemical Industry) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030’’

Key Highlights:

In August 2022, Cloudera’s New ‘CDP One’ Removing Obstacles to Adopt Industrial-Grade Analytics and ML, AI deployment with the recent launch of a new software-as-a-service-based (SaaS) data lakehouse offering called Cloudera Data Platform One (CDP) Lakehouse offering. Cloudera manages all technical issues, meaning customers don't need to call in-house experts, which can be in short supply.

In August 2022, Accenture Completes Acquisition of Eclipse Automation Eclipse Automation, Creates automated manufacturing systems to create sophisticated products for life sciences, industrial equipment, automotive, energy and consumer goods companies.

Analyst View:

Industrial data acquisitions system is increasing the world, this system is useful in various industry, Data acquisitions system Provides excellent control and rapid response to failure when manufacturing commercial products such as automobiles, aircraft, large machinery and medical equipment. As a result, data acquisitions system finds applications in different type of fields from quality management to combustion analysis, process control to research and development.

Global Industrial Data Acquisitions Systems Market, By Type (External Chassis and Modules, Plug-In Analog I/O Boards, and Software), By Application (Power Industry, Oil and Gas Industry, Water and Wastewater Industry, Chemical Industry) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Industrial Data Acquisitions Systems Market accounted for US$ 1.6 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2.79 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.7%. The Global Industrial Data Acquisitions Systems Market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Region.

Based on Type, Global Industrial Data Acquisitions Systems Market is segmented into External Chassis and Modules, Plug-In Analog I/O Boards, and Software.

Based on Application, Global Industrial Data Acquisitions Systems Market is segmented into Power Industry, Oil and Gas Industry, Water and Wastewater Industry, Chemical Industry.

By Region, the Global Industrial Data Acquisitions Systems Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Industrial Data Acquisitions Systems Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Industrial Data Acquisitions Systems Market include AMETEK, Keysight Technologies, Spectris, Yokogawa, ABB, Acromag, ADLINK Technology, Advantech, Alstom, Bruel & Kjaer.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

